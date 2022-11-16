UConn women’s basketball is through its first week. The Huskies are 2-0 after beating Northeastern in the opener followed by a big win over No. 3 Texas. On this week’s episode, we break down the victories, discuss Azzi Fudd’s rapid ascent to stardom (and why she’s barely scratching the surface), talk about Aubrey Griffin’s strong start and go through the other risers and fallers from the games.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO