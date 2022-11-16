ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theuconnblog.com

Preview: No. 25 UConn mens basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington | 8:30 p.m., FS2

When: Friday, Nov. 18 - 8:30 p.m. KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 77, UNC Wilmington 58. The UConn men’s basketball team has one more cupcake on the schedule before it heads cross country for the Phil Knight Invitational. The Huskies take on UNC-Wilmington (1-2) Friday night, looking to go 4-0 on the young season and avoid laying one of those disastrous early-season eggs that torpedo a team’s NET come March.
STORRS, CT
theuconnblog.com

Chasing Perfection: The Azzi Fudd Era begins

UConn women’s basketball is through its first week. The Huskies are 2-0 after beating Northeastern in the opener followed by a big win over No. 3 Texas. On this week’s episode, we break down the victories, discuss Azzi Fudd’s rapid ascent to stardom (and why she’s barely scratching the surface), talk about Aubrey Griffin’s strong start and go through the other risers and fallers from the games.
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy