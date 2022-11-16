Read full article on original website
Lambert Jeffro
2d ago
instead of all the concrete that didn't hold up, much like the jetti the use of the large boulders would probably be a better determent for the breaking waves in the future. the shoreline with the building going on would be very strong.. and might be considerably cheaper than concrete. and could be moved in place if it moves.
fox35orlando.com
Clean-up process beginning after Hurricane Nicole strikes homes along Florida's Atlantic Coast
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Clean-up is beginning for some homes along Daytona Beach Shores following Hurricane Nicole's aftermath. While the rebuilding process could take some time, Volusia County says it's the homeowners' responsibility to make sure they clean up the structural debris that was damaged and left on the beach – something that is making homeowners like Ken Meister frustrated.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs
More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
flaglerlive.com
Withering Criticism of Flagler Beach City Manager Divides City Commission Over Claims of Toxicity
Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson got hit with yet another storm Thursday evening, this time from waves of witheringly critical residents, business owners and some members of his own commission who spoke of low morale, poor communications, lack of urgency on some projects, a “toxic work environment” and an instance of Whitson hanging up on a resident who was reporting a flooding issue. The criticism inevitably spread to commissioners by association.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Which buildings in Volusia are still deemed unsafe? What coastal parks have reopened?
At the time of this release, the following buildings are still deemed as unsafe by local authorities:. Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories) Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories) Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two...
flaglerlive.com
What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents look to state for help with Nicole-damaged beachfront homes: 'It’s got to move along'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - Some Volusia County residents say they are frustrated and feel they're not getting enough help from the state. Volusia County is issuing temporary permits to people who live along to coast, so they can put up sand or sandbags to protect their homes that have been damage from Hurricane Nicole.
fox35orlando.com
'We're hopeful, but it could be a long time': Realtors optimistic about quick rebound after Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The destruction Hurricane Nicole left behind along Florida's coast could have an impact on visitors and tourism numbers as we are just a few months removed from the spring break season. Kate Rosenberg, Broker & Owner of NSB Realty Team, said she is optimistic that people...
fox35orlando.com
Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development
DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: Palm Coast to sue over Holland Park splash pad damage
Palm Coast is planning to sue the contractors it considers responsible for damage to the city's splash pad at Holland Park. The pad’s surface delaminated shortly after the attraction opened, presenting a trip hazard that forced the city to close it. New city council members to be sworn in...
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit
The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County, Tax Collector’s Office lose lifelong public servant from a family of public servants
The words public servant and Suzette Pellicer are synonymous in Flagler County, and officials far and wide are mourning the loss of a woman who gave 57 years of her life working for the benefit of her fellow residents. “It is with deep sadness that we share this news of...
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
