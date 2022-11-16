I don't understand how anyone can support him after all his lies, conspiracy theories, love for Putin, maga, and proud boys. He is evil,he is a wolf in sheeps clothing .
Now that people have had a chance to analyze the complete craziness and down and out nonsense he brought to our country, many I now said it’s time to move on to more positive for the party. Trump running again will continue to undermine democracy and continue with the noticeable erosion of not only the Party but also our great country.No more lies, no more erosion,
His support and numbers will continue to drop. He won't be the GOP nominee. If I'm wrong and he is, then the Dems will certainly hold the Whitehouse 4 more years.
