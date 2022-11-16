ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes

Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Nope, our theory Lightfoot was blocking Carter from meeting with alders wasn’t “ridiculous”

At an October 26 Chicago City Council meeting, Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), introduced an ordinance that would have required CTA officials to meet with alderpersons on a quarterly basis, including transit agency president Dorval Carter Jr., if deemed necessary. This legislation, which was supported by 41 other alders, was a direct response to Carter skipping a September 14 transportation committee meeting on poor bus and train service. Vasquez wore a CTA ghost costume to City Hall that day to highlight the problem of “ghost runs,” buses and trains that appear on Transit Tracker screens but vanish before they show up.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL
cbtnews.com

FTC returns $9.8 million to Napleton Automotive Group customers impacted by discriminatory practices

In April of this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Illinois filed a complaint against Napleton, a sizable multi-state auto dealer group based in Illinois, for charging customers illegal junk fees for unnecessary “add-ons” and for charging Black customers disproportionately more for financing. The lawsuit claimed that Napleton employees charged consumers for services, including paint protection, gap insurance, and extended warranties that they did not request. Consumers were forced to pay hundreds to thousands of dollars in illegal junk fees.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Head of murderous Wicked Town street gang convicted by federal jury

CHICAGO - A federal jury Tuesday convicted the head of the relentlessly violent Wicked Town street gang and held him responsible for six murders at the end of a two-month racketeering trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. In convicting Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee, jurors found that many murders...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace

CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
