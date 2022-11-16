Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
POLITICO
Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs
TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
ABC7 Chicago
Heather Mack's daughter ordered into custody of mom's cousin; Mack says she should go to grandma
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ordered Heather Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a maternal cousin of Mack's from Colorado at the end of a contentious, hourslong hearing Thursday - despite Mack asking the judge from jail to choose the girl's grandmother instead. Lisa Hellmann will become...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Recommendations, Unusual Symptoms
With respiratory viruses, flu and COVID all circulating, many might be wondering about masking guidelines and how best to protect themselves. Meanwhile, symptoms can be tricky to decipher given that many overlap between the three, but there are some unusual COVID symptoms that may stand out. Here's what you need...
Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes
Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Breakthrough COVID Cases, BA.5 Dominance Dropping
There have been reports of some breakthrough cases involving the new bivalent COVID booster and Chicago's top doctor said that could be related to shifting subvariants. What does that mean for you as the holidays approach?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are...
Chicago transgender community faces uphill battle for justice amid 'epidemic of violence'
Since 2020, more transgender people have been killed in Chicago than any other U.S. city, according to data analyzed by the I-Team.
fox32chicago.com
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn expected to announce 2023 political election plans
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is expected to announce his 2023 political election plans soon. The Democrat will hold a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Quinn has hinted for months that he may join the crowded field of candidates seeking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Quinn was governor...
fox32chicago.com
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale
CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Nope, our theory Lightfoot was blocking Carter from meeting with alders wasn’t “ridiculous”
At an October 26 Chicago City Council meeting, Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), introduced an ordinance that would have required CTA officials to meet with alderpersons on a quarterly basis, including transit agency president Dorval Carter Jr., if deemed necessary. This legislation, which was supported by 41 other alders, was a direct response to Carter skipping a September 14 transportation committee meeting on poor bus and train service. Vasquez wore a CTA ghost costume to City Hall that day to highlight the problem of “ghost runs,” buses and trains that appear on Transit Tracker screens but vanish before they show up.
1 Illinois County Rises to ‘High' COVID Alert Level Under CDC Guidelines
One Illinois county has risen to a "high" COVID alert level this week, sparking new masking guidelines and marking a shift after the state had no counties at such a level last week. Winnebago County, just outside the Chicago area along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, was listed at a "high" community...
947wls.com
Jeff Bezos’ ex MacKenzie Scott just donated $50 Million to Chicago Public Schools
What do you do with the billions you got from divorcing the richest man on Earth? MacKenzie Scott says, donate it!. The former wife of Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist has donated $50 Million to Chicago public schools. Schools will be able to use their millions however they want. Scott...
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
Here's Which Illinois Hospitals Got the Best and Worst Grades in New Safety Report
The Leapfrog Group has released its bi-annual report grading dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state received a number of "A" grades, it also received one "F," and dropped in the national ranking. The fall report from the nonprofit watchdog analyzed...
cbtnews.com
FTC returns $9.8 million to Napleton Automotive Group customers impacted by discriminatory practices
In April of this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Illinois filed a complaint against Napleton, a sizable multi-state auto dealer group based in Illinois, for charging customers illegal junk fees for unnecessary “add-ons” and for charging Black customers disproportionately more for financing. The lawsuit claimed that Napleton employees charged consumers for services, including paint protection, gap insurance, and extended warranties that they did not request. Consumers were forced to pay hundreds to thousands of dollars in illegal junk fees.
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
fox32chicago.com
Head of murderous Wicked Town street gang convicted by federal jury
CHICAGO - A federal jury Tuesday convicted the head of the relentlessly violent Wicked Town street gang and held him responsible for six murders at the end of a two-month racketeering trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. In convicting Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee, jurors found that many murders...
Left for Dead: NBC 5 Suing Over Public Records in Hit-and-Run Crashes
For over a year, NBC 5 Investigates has been reporting on the shocking number of hit-and-run crashes across Chicago: more than 31,000 so far this year, killing 25 people and injuring over 4,100 others. Now, NBC 5 is taking multiple agencies to court over public records requests that have been denied.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace
CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10