Jay Leno, hurt in fire, cancels Denver show with Jeff Foxworthy

DENVER (KDVR) — Comedians Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy were set to take the stage in Denver this weekend, but the show’s been canceled after Leno was hurt in a fire.

The two comedians were to perform at Bellco Theatre on Saturday.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement on Monday.

“I hate canceling shows but Jay getting back to health is more important right now,” Foxworthy said in a statement. “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Get well soon buddy!”

TMZ first reported that Leno was in his Los Angeles-area garage Sunday when a car “erupted into flames without warning ,” burning the left side of his face.

TMZ spoke to Leno, who said he was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when a fuel leak sprayed gasoline on his face and hands. He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center and was expected to be hospitalized for 5-10 days, per the TMZ report.

The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Tickets to the show will be refunded in full this week, according to a news release.

