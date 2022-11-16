ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jay Leno, hurt in fire, cancels Denver show with Jeff Foxworthy

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvtiR_0jCKijY500

DENVER (KDVR) — Comedians Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy were set to take the stage in Denver this weekend, but the show’s been canceled after Leno was hurt in a fire.

The two comedians were to perform at Bellco Theatre on Saturday.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement on Monday.

Adam Frisch in Washington for new-member orientation

“I hate canceling shows but Jay getting back to health is more important right now,” Foxworthy said in a statement. “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Get well soon buddy!”

TMZ first reported that Leno was in his Los Angeles-area garage Sunday when a car “erupted into flames without warning ,” burning the left side of his face.

TMZ spoke to Leno, who said he was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when a fuel leak sprayed gasoline on his face and hands. He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center and was expected to be hospitalized for 5-10 days, per the TMZ report.

The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Tickets to the show will be refunded in full this week, according to a news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Page Six

Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire

Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OutThere Colorado

'48 HOURS: Last Seen in Breckenridge' to air this weekend on CBS

A case that captured the attention of the country is set to be the subject of '48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge,' scheduled to air on Saturday at 10 PM ET on CBS. The episode covers the 1982 murders of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, which resulted in a case that went cold for decades until DNA evidence and a genealogy database revealed that the killer was a Colorado man who had been rescued from a nearby mountain pass on the same night that the killings took place.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KIDO Talk Radio

Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire

After his years as the host of The Tonight Show and his decades as one of the most well-known standup comics, the one thing everyone knows about Jay Leno is that the man loves cars. His personal collection supposedly numbers into the hundreds, including rare antiques and other unique vehicles. He’s even hosted a show about cars, Jay Leno’s Garage, both online and on cable television.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy