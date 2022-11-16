Jay Leno, hurt in fire, cancels Denver show with Jeff Foxworthy
DENVER (KDVR) — Comedians Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy were set to take the stage in Denver this weekend, but the show’s been canceled after Leno was hurt in a fire.
The two comedians were to perform at Bellco Theatre on Saturday.
“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement on Monday.Adam Frisch in Washington for new-member orientation
“I hate canceling shows but Jay getting back to health is more important right now,” Foxworthy said in a statement. “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Get well soon buddy!”
TMZ first reported that Leno was in his Los Angeles-area garage Sunday when a car “erupted into flames without warning ,” burning the left side of his face.
TMZ spoke to Leno, who said he was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when a fuel leak sprayed gasoline on his face and hands. He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center and was expected to be hospitalized for 5-10 days, per the TMZ report.
The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.
Tickets to the show will be refunded in full this week, according to a news release.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0