ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Sizzling Mountaineers improve to 4-0 with 92-58 win over Penn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An offensive barrage from West Virginia gave the Mountaineers a big boost Friday against Penn, allowing the Mountaineers to roll to a 92-58 victory at The Coliseum. In what was the first meeting between the two teams since 1981, the Mountaineers shot an impressive 56 percent...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Penn State handles West Virginia, 4-0

It took Penn State only 18 seconds to strike in Friday’s NCAA Tournament second-round match against West Virginia at Jeffrey Field. While that proved to be the Nittany Lions’ only goal of the opening half, they added three more for insurance in the second half of what amounted to a 4-0 victory over the Mountaineers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Metro News

Marshall at Georgia Southern: What to watch for

Marshall hopes to win its third straight game and become bowl eligible on Saturday when it visits Georgia Southern in the Thundering Herd’s final regular season road game. The contest at Allen Paulson Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be shown by ESPN+. Marshall (6-4, 3-3) has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

With Kinsey closing in on milestone, Marshall meets Miami Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s men’s basketball team hopes to grab its first road win of the young season on Thursday night as the Herd faces an old Mid-American Conference rival in Miami (Ohio). The Herd (1-1) and Redhawks (1-2) meet at 7 p.m. at Millett Hall and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Wildcats’ Deuce Vaughn poses significant challenge for West Virginia defense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s defense has displayed significant improvement over the last 10 quarters, during which time the Mountaineers have allowed 64 points. Excluding the fourth quarters of losses to TCU and Iowa State, a defense that’s struggled throughout most of Big 12 Conference play this season has surrendered 30 points over the other eight quarters.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Independence forces 5 turnovers in 42-7 win over Fairmont Senior

COAL CITY, W.Va. — A new champion will be crowned in Class AA this season. Independence avenged postseason losses in 2020 and 2021 to Fairmont Senior, defeating the Polar Bears 42-7 in the quarterfinal round. “It is not the score we thought it was going to be, that’s for...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

WVU hosts Winthrop in early-morning “Education Day” game Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over 5,000 students will make their way to the Coliseum Thursday morning as the WVU women’s basketball team hosts Winthrop. The “Education Day’ game will tipoff at 10 a.m. and several education-based promotions will take place throughout the game. “I think it is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Productive play from frontcourt continues early in season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During its 75-57 victory over Morehead State on Tuesday, West Virginia produced a season-high 42 points in the paint, while continuing an optimistic early-season trend in that aspect. Over three victories in as many games to this point, WVU has produced 110 of its 232 points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU seeks NCAA Sweet 16 spot and payback Friday at Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first nine games of the season, the WVU women’s soccer team posted a 3-3-3 record. Their prospects for a return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence were uncertain. Since a 2-0 loss at Georgetown on September 17, West Virginia is 8-1-4...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Metro News

How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?

As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Marshall preps for Georgia Southern’s spread attack

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The days of Marshall’s 2022 regular season are winding down and coach Charles Huff is reminding his players to make the most of the closing stretch. The Herd hopes to heed Huff’s words on Saturday as Marshall plays its final regular season road game at Georgia Southern. The affair at Allen Paulson Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be shown by ESPN+.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Morgantown moves closer to hosting 2024 Olympic Diving Trials

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown is one of two finalists to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. “We were surprised that we submitted it and were informed we are one of two finalists,” Monongalia County Tom Bloom said Thursday on WAJR’s “Talk of the Town.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Marshall Athletics Department introduces Herd Exchange, platform for NIL business opportunities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Student-athletes at Marshall University have another opportunity to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. The Marshall University Athletics Department announced this week, in conjunction with INFLCR, the Herd Exchange. According to the athletics department, companies can register for the website and then view the profiles of each student-athlete available.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

New ICA hands down first signed opinion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals issued its first signed opinion Friday. The case involved a child custody dispute from Upshur County. The ICA remanded the case back to Upshur County Family Court with directions for an evidentiary hearing. “Judge Tom Scarr, Judge Charlie...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy