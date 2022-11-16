Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Sizzling Mountaineers improve to 4-0 with 92-58 win over Penn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An offensive barrage from West Virginia gave the Mountaineers a big boost Friday against Penn, allowing the Mountaineers to roll to a 92-58 victory at The Coliseum. In what was the first meeting between the two teams since 1981, the Mountaineers shot an impressive 56 percent...
Metro News
After working his way into starting lineup, Rimac holding his own at left guard
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia takes to Milan Puskar Stadium for the final time this season for Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup with No. 19 Kansas State, it’ll mark the fourth career start for Mountaineers’ left guard Tomas Rimac. The redshirt freshman admits there’s uneasy feelings...
Metro News
Penn State handles West Virginia, 4-0
It took Penn State only 18 seconds to strike in Friday’s NCAA Tournament second-round match against West Virginia at Jeffrey Field. While that proved to be the Nittany Lions’ only goal of the opening half, they added three more for insurance in the second half of what amounted to a 4-0 victory over the Mountaineers.
Metro News
Marshall at Georgia Southern: What to watch for
Marshall hopes to win its third straight game and become bowl eligible on Saturday when it visits Georgia Southern in the Thundering Herd’s final regular season road game. The contest at Allen Paulson Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be shown by ESPN+. Marshall (6-4, 3-3) has...
Metro News
With Kinsey closing in on milestone, Marshall meets Miami Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s men’s basketball team hopes to grab its first road win of the young season on Thursday night as the Herd faces an old Mid-American Conference rival in Miami (Ohio). The Herd (1-1) and Redhawks (1-2) meet at 7 p.m. at Millett Hall and...
Metro News
Wildcats’ Deuce Vaughn poses significant challenge for West Virginia defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s defense has displayed significant improvement over the last 10 quarters, during which time the Mountaineers have allowed 64 points. Excluding the fourth quarters of losses to TCU and Iowa State, a defense that’s struggled throughout most of Big 12 Conference play this season has surrendered 30 points over the other eight quarters.
Metro News
Independence forces 5 turnovers in 42-7 win over Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — A new champion will be crowned in Class AA this season. Independence avenged postseason losses in 2020 and 2021 to Fairmont Senior, defeating the Polar Bears 42-7 in the quarterfinal round. “It is not the score we thought it was going to be, that’s for...
Metro News
WVU hosts Winthrop in early-morning “Education Day” game Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over 5,000 students will make their way to the Coliseum Thursday morning as the WVU women’s basketball team hosts Winthrop. The “Education Day’ game will tipoff at 10 a.m. and several education-based promotions will take place throughout the game. “I think it is...
Metro News
Productive play from frontcourt continues early in season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During its 75-57 victory over Morehead State on Tuesday, West Virginia produced a season-high 42 points in the paint, while continuing an optimistic early-season trend in that aspect. Over three victories in as many games to this point, WVU has produced 110 of its 232 points...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Kansas State Preview (Episode 418)
The Mountaineer football team has played its best at home this season. On Saturday they’re hoping their final home game will produce an elite victory. WVU hosts a Kansas State team that’s currently positioned for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The visiting Wildcats (7-3, 5-2)...
Metro News
WVU seeks NCAA Sweet 16 spot and payback Friday at Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first nine games of the season, the WVU women’s soccer team posted a 3-3-3 record. Their prospects for a return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence were uncertain. Since a 2-0 loss at Georgetown on September 17, West Virginia is 8-1-4...
Metro News
How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?
As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
Metro News
Marshall preps for Georgia Southern’s spread attack
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The days of Marshall’s 2022 regular season are winding down and coach Charles Huff is reminding his players to make the most of the closing stretch. The Herd hopes to heed Huff’s words on Saturday as Marshall plays its final regular season road game at Georgia Southern. The affair at Allen Paulson Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be shown by ESPN+.
Metro News
Morgantown moves closer to hosting 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown is one of two finalists to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. “We were surprised that we submitted it and were informed we are one of two finalists,” Monongalia County Tom Bloom said Thursday on WAJR’s “Talk of the Town.”
Metro News
Marshall Athletics Department introduces Herd Exchange, platform for NIL business opportunities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Student-athletes at Marshall University have another opportunity to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. The Marshall University Athletics Department announced this week, in conjunction with INFLCR, the Herd Exchange. According to the athletics department, companies can register for the website and then view the profiles of each student-athlete available.
Metro News
YCF awards more than $145k to recognize National Community Foundation Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia has awarded grants valued at more than $145,000 to local charitable organizations as part of National Community Foundation Week. The grants range from $400 up to $15,000 and are intended to support organizations in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston...
Metro News
New ICA hands down first signed opinion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals issued its first signed opinion Friday. The case involved a child custody dispute from Upshur County. The ICA remanded the case back to Upshur County Family Court with directions for an evidentiary hearing. “Judge Tom Scarr, Judge Charlie...
Comments / 0