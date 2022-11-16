Portland mayor says the new groupings will ease the transition to changes approved by voters on Nov. 8.Mayor Ted Wheeler will reassign Portland bureaus to City Council members by "service areas" in January to support the transition to a professional manager approved by voters at the Nov. 8 election. "In January, I will start knocking down the dysfunctional siloed bureaus that are a plague of our outdated commission form of city government," Wheeler said when he announced the pending reshuffling the day after the election. It is just one of several major changes Portland government will undergo over the next...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO