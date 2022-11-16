A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Chicago and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. +20.1: Net rating for New Orleans when CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado are on the floor together, the team’s second-best two-man lineup this season (minimum 100 minutes played). McCollum wondered aloud recently what the statistics are when he shares the court with Alvarado, because McCollum’s instincts told him that those numbers were very good. The 10-year NBA veteran is correct on that front – New Orleans has scored 113.6 points per 100 possessions when that backcourt duo joins forces, while allowing only 93.5 per 100 (in 147 minutes). The only two-man combination that has produced a better result statistically so far is McCollum and Larry Nance Jr., who arrived in the Crescent City in February via the same trade with Portland. The former Trail Blazers are a plus-25.2 in 187 minutes. “Having those two as change-of-pace guards is invaluable to us,” Nance said of the pairing of McCollum and Alvarado. McCollum has played the entire fourth quarter of recent wins over Houston and Memphis, while Alvarado played all of Tuesday’s final period, as well as 11:49 against the Rockets (an ejection took away the other 11 seconds).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO