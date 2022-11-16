ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22

"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Bulls at Pelicans (11/16/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Chicago and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. +20.1: Net rating for New Orleans when CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado are on the floor together, the team’s second-best two-man lineup this season (minimum 100 minutes played). McCollum wondered aloud recently what the statistics are when he shares the court with Alvarado, because McCollum’s instincts told him that those numbers were very good. The 10-year NBA veteran is correct on that front – New Orleans has scored 113.6 points per 100 possessions when that backcourt duo joins forces, while allowing only 93.5 per 100 (in 147 minutes). The only two-man combination that has produced a better result statistically so far is McCollum and Larry Nance Jr., who arrived in the Crescent City in February via the same trade with Portland. The former Trail Blazers are a plus-25.2 in 187 minutes. “Having those two as change-of-pace guards is invaluable to us,” Nance said of the pairing of McCollum and Alvarado. McCollum has played the entire fourth quarter of recent wins over Houston and Memphis, while Alvarado played all of Tuesday’s final period, as well as 11:49 against the Rockets (an ejection took away the other 11 seconds).
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets

The suddenly surging Pacers will look to continue their winning ways on Friday, when Indiana (7-6) visits Houston to take on the Rockets (3-12) to close out a two-game road trip. The Blue & Gold have won six of their last eight contests to climb over .500 on the season,...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview

CHICAGO – After a season-long seven game homestand, the Orlando Magic are back out on the road. The team earned victories over three perennial Western Conference powerhouses over that stretch, taking down the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, self-inflicted mistakes and additional injuries to key players led to some disappointing losses over that same span.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Recap: Wizards outlast Heat in 107-106 overtime slugfest

The Wizards were honoring the Big 3 of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison on Friday night at Capital One Arena. In true Agent Zero fashion, the game would go to overtime and come down to a last-second shot. Thankfully for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma buried a pair of clutch shots and Max Strus missed a would-be game-winner for the Heat in overtime. Wizards 107, Heat 106.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022

New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games

The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Bulls struggle defensively in 124-110 road loss to Pelicans

Nothing to see here, nothing to see. Though the looming question for the Bulls following Wednesday’s again relatively uncompetitive 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls third consecutive and fifth in the last six, is when exactly there will be something to see again. This was sadly...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Fantasy Basketball: Are these hot starts sustainable?

We’re about a month into the NBA season, so we have a reasonable sample size of stats to consider. It’s crucial to identify if hot starts are sustainable or if regression will hit as the season progresses. Let’s discuss five such players and project their fantasy basketball outlooks.
NBA

Rudy Gay Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Same building, different script as Pistons fall to Lakers

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. FLIPPED SCRIPT – If the Pistons could meld the defense they played on Thursday against the Clippers with the offense they mustered on Friday against the Lakers in the same Crypto.Com Arena, they’ll be on their way. After holding the Clippers to 95 points but losing because they shot 19 percent from the 3-point line, the Pistons scored 121 against the Lakers but couldn’t establish any traction at the defensive end. Before the third quarter was out, the Pistons had both allowed more points than they had all of Thursday (96) and scored more (95). The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James, but they had Anthony Davis and he carried Los Angeles and forced the Pistons to foul early and often. Davis finished with 38 points and 16 rebounds and hit 18 of 21 free throws on a night that featured 54 fouls and 72 free throws, 40 for the Lakers and 32 for the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: NBA-leading Boston presents formidable challenge for New Orleans

There are eight other NBA teams with a record better than or matching New Orleans’ mark of 9-6 – and the Pelicans have already faced five of them. A sixth such opponent comes to the Crescent City on Friday, on paper the most difficult test for New Orleans over the first five weeks of the regular season. League-leading Boston (12-3) brings the NBA’s longest active winning streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup in the Smoothie King Center, having won eight games in a row, while New Orleans (9-6) is on a three-game victory streak. The Celtics are also leading the NBA in offense, making Friday’s meeting a compelling challenge for a New Orleans defense that’s improved to eighth overall after finishing 18th last season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

"Biggest Focus Is To Recharge" | After A Few Days Off, Jazz Return To Action Against Phoenix

It’s just a month into the season but the Utah Jazz were already in need of a much-deserved break. Through November 15, the Jazz played 16 games (most in the NBA), with 10 on the road (tied for the most in the league). They've already played four back-to-backs (tied for most in the league), all of which have come in different cities (most in the NBA). Their last nine games have all come in different cities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy