Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cooper County Sheriff: Jackson County man faces several charges after allegedly stealing truck, ATM, setting truck on fire
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) An Independence man was charged with several felonies on Thursday in Cooper County in relation to an alleged incident that occurred in October. Joshua Dillon, 40, was charged with: Three counts of tampering with a motor vehicleTwo counts of stealing a motor vehicleSecond-degree burglaryFirst-degree property damageStealing $750 or moreReceiving stolen propertyKnowingly burning The post Cooper County Sheriff: Jackson County man faces several charges after allegedly stealing truck, ATM, setting truck on fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two 32-year-olds Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 7:35 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 906 S Kentucky Ave to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and two adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
Two Arrested After SPD Serves Drug-related Search Warrant
On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 7:52 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 518 South Barrett Avenue to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and several adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
921news.com
Major Drug Quantities Discovered During Search Warrant Served in Butler
In the early hours of 11/15/2022 the Bates County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team conducted a narcotics search warrant for 405 S Mechanic Butler Mo 64730. Initially four subjects were taken into custody without incident. Two subjects were later released as they were not part of the initial investigation and do not live at the address.
kttn.com
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Police: Woman found dead in Independence apartment
Independence police are hoping the public can help generate leads after a woman was found dead inside of an apartment Wednesday night.
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police investigate double shooting in South Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in South KC Thursday morning.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
abc17news.com
Kansas county to fund search of decades of detective’s cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas county plans to spend up to $1.7 million on technology to help search decades of files connected to a former police detective accused of abusing Black woman and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday night to find funding to help the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office review cases involving Roger Golubski. The former Kansas City detective is accused in two federal indictments of sexually exploiting Black females for decades, and of being connected to a sex-trafficking operation. District Attorney Marc Dupree told commissioners that most of the files involving Golubski are paper files stored in boxes in an old jail.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Police standoff at home in Independence ends
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
