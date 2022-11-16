ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady CSD hosts job fair

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLNkT_0jCKhqRj00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady City School District hosted a job fair on Tuesday. The job fair was for several full-time and part-time jobs.

Some positions included teachers, custodians, and nurses. Officials said they wanted to hold the job fair to fill positions and show the community they are reaching out to them.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“Being out in the community and letting the community know that we are in need and in need of support, and who better than the members of our community as a whole,” Asst. Superintendent Dr. Carlos Otto Jr. said.

On-site interviews were held during the job fair, which was located at the Steinmetz Career and Leadership Academy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, November 18

The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The details of their landmark decision headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade

Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate

Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NYSED prohibiting use of Native American mascots, logos

The New York State Education Department announced their decision to ensure school mascots, team names and logos are non discriminatory toward Native Americans which applies to all public schools.  This was an issue some thought was settled back in 2001, when Former Commissioner of Education, Richard Mills said that while some members of the Native American community feel honored by school symbolism, others do not.
CAMBRIDGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George businesses honored for their work

Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Colleagues remember Albany firefighter

Flags across the City of Albany remained at half-staff Thursday as the community mourned a firefighter who died after a cardiac event while off duty Saturday. Edward Verhoff, or Eddie, as friends called him, was just two weeks shy of his 46th birthday when he died Saturday. He also served...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy