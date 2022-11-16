ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Rock 102 gearing up for next week’s Mayflower Marathon

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Thanksgiving week drive, Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon, begins on Monday and at a brand-new location. Mike Baxendale and Steve Nagle, co-hosts of the Bax and Nagle Show on Rock 102 in East Longmeadow, are full of excitement because they will once again be leading the charge for the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon, where they will be doing a broadcast for 52 straight hours while money and non-perishables are dropped off.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: November 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the Senior Center hosted a holiday earring market. All materials were provided, and participants go to choose their own beads! The cost was $10 for three pairs $3 for each additional pair. All ages from all communities were welcome.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Preparations underway for Thanksgiving Travel, Black Friday sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thanksgiving is less than a week away and that means people are finalizing their travel plans. With travel nearing pre-pandemic levels, people have to be prepared for some backups on the roads and at the airport. AAA predicts nearly 55 million people across the country will travel...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outages in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

PVTA to offer free rides during the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Starting next Friday, you can ride PVTA busses for no charge until New Year’s Eve. Starting November 25, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, or PVTA, is offering free rides for everyone on all their routes. No pass required. Sandra Sheehan is an administrator for PVTA. She...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.

Charlene DeLoach, contributing editor of The Toy Insider, shows us some of the hottest toys out there that your children will love. 1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Jewish Community Center temporarily closed after suspected electrical fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire at the Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Jewish Community Center officials, a suspected electrical fire impacted the pool area, woman’s locker room, family locker room and wellness area. The building is filled with soot and smoke. The JCC is expected to be closed at least through Wednesday, November 30.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
MEDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Families mark National Adoption Day with special ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting morning in Springfield on Friday as several families marked National Adoption Day in a very special way. The Deren family, in matching t-shirts, took the final step on Friday morning with Steven and Brooke formally adopting young Brian and Luna after fostering them the past four years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy