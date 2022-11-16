Read full article on original website
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
westernmassnews.com
Rock 102 gearing up for next week’s Mayflower Marathon
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Thanksgiving week drive, Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon, begins on Monday and at a brand-new location. Mike Baxendale and Steve Nagle, co-hosts of the Bax and Nagle Show on Rock 102 in East Longmeadow, are full of excitement because they will once again be leading the charge for the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon, where they will be doing a broadcast for 52 straight hours while money and non-perishables are dropped off.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the Senior Center hosted a holiday earring market. All materials were provided, and participants go to choose their own beads! The cost was $10 for three pairs $3 for each additional pair. All ages from all communities were welcome.
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Avoid the Mass. Pike, I-91 and I-84 at these times
Massachusetts residents hitting the road for Thanksgiving should be wary of major highway delays on either end of the holiday weekend and should take care to plan their travel so as not to overlap with the most congested periods on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 91 and other vital roadways, state officials said.
westernmassnews.com
Preparations underway for Thanksgiving Travel, Black Friday sales
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thanksgiving is less than a week away and that means people are finalizing their travel plans. With travel nearing pre-pandemic levels, people have to be prepared for some backups on the roads and at the airport. AAA predicts nearly 55 million people across the country will travel...
westernmassnews.com
Power outages in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Here’s a look at some overnight snowfall totals in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A storm packing a mixed bag of precipitation rolled through overnight, bringing more than an inch of fresh snowfall to parts of Massachusetts. The snow washed away rather quickly as warmer temperatures and rain prevailed Wednesday morning. The bulk of the snow fell in Worcester and...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
hot969boston.com
Heads Up! These Are The WORST Roads And Times For Thanksgiving Travel In Massachusetts
Over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house we go…And the going is getting increasingly more crowded and more expensive. Thanksgiving is almost here and most of us will hit the road to somewhere, whether it’s within Massachusetts, New England or beyond. According to AAA,...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
westernmassnews.com
PVTA to offer free rides during the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Starting next Friday, you can ride PVTA busses for no charge until New Year’s Eve. Starting November 25, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, or PVTA, is offering free rides for everyone on all their routes. No pass required. Sandra Sheehan is an administrator for PVTA. She...
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
westernmassnews.com
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
Charlene DeLoach, contributing editor of The Toy Insider, shows us some of the hottest toys out there that your children will love. 1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Jewish Community Center temporarily closed after suspected electrical fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire at the Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Jewish Community Center officials, a suspected electrical fire impacted the pool area, woman’s locker room, family locker room and wellness area. The building is filled with soot and smoke. The JCC is expected to be closed at least through Wednesday, November 30.
Route 2 in Greenfield reopens after deadly crash
A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield was closed due to a crash on Thursday morning.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
nbcboston.com
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
westernmassnews.com
Families mark National Adoption Day with special ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting morning in Springfield on Friday as several families marked National Adoption Day in a very special way. The Deren family, in matching t-shirts, took the final step on Friday morning with Steven and Brooke formally adopting young Brian and Luna after fostering them the past four years.
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
Route 23 in Blandford now open after accident
An accident at Shepard Hill in Blandford with wires down is causing a detour on Route 23.
