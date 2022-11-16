Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
laptopmag.com
iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop
IPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more. Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority...
Engadget
Apple reportedly plans to use US-made chips starting in 2024
Apple is gearing up to source chips from a factory in the US within the next couple of years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Company CEO Tim Cook reportedly made the revelation during a meeting with local engineering and retail employees in Germany, telling them that Apple "already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona." As Gurman notes, it would lessen Apple's reliance on factories in Asia, particularly Taiwan, where 60 percent of the world's processor is produced. "Regardless of what you may feel and think, 60 percent coming out of anywhere is probably not a strategic position," Cook added.
Apple will source iPhone and Mac chips from the US and Europe
Apple’s A-series and M-series chips that power the iPhone, iPad, and Mac are still the industry leaders everyone is chasing. The company isn’t done making new iterations of these complex System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, with each year set to deliver a new version. But manufacturing enough to meet demand might be challenging, with the iPhone 14’s A16 chip being the best example of that.
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
Early Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2022 — best sales to shop right now
From the Series 8 to the SE, here are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
The iPhone 15 needs these features – or I'm going back to Android phones
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Motorola Razr are making me ask serious questions of my iPhone
Phone Arena
Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in
Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It might already be too late to order
Your chance to get an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for Christmas may have already passed. Following Apple’s warning about production delays, shipping estimates for nearly the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup have slipped to late December. While Apple often underpromises and over-delivers, that’s likely not the case here… though you do have some options.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Reality-series headsets' 2023 debut rumors gain traction in latest production-related leaks
Accessory Apple Business Leaks / Rumors Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Software. Apple's potential metaverse aspirations are projected to kick off in earnest with the launch of its Reality and/or Reality Pro: alleged first-gen headsets with the OEM's signature design gloss and seamless hardware/software integration. The impression of the latter may be reinforced with a slew of job openings currently advertised by the Cupertino giant.
tokenist.com
Can Apple Squeeze Meta Out of the Metaverse? Headset Plans Revealed
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Apple is looking for new talent to help build a 3D world for its yet-to-be-announced mixed-reality headset, recent job postings by the tech giant suggests. While Apple’s VR and mixed reality headset is no longer a secret, the new job postings reveal the company is ramping up its work to bolster the device with content.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Apple reportedly planning a 16-inch iPad Pro for 2023
A massive iPad could be on the way for pro users and could be here as soon as next year. Time to get saving
Save Nearly $30 on Apple's AirPods Third-Gen With a Wired Case
We’re already compiling the best early Black Friday sales, including rounding up all the deals worth considering for Apple’s entire AirPods family. But, we spotted a new low price on a specific version of third-generation AirPods. When these began shipping in October 2021, these AirPods came with a...
You can’t order an iPhone 14 Pro in time for Christmas
Earlier this month, Apple warned consumers that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max supply would run low. A new lockdown had just impacted the primary assembly facility in China. As a result, consumers would have to wait longer for the devices to ship. At the time, we told you that you had to order almost immediately to ensure delivery before Christmas.
Cult of Mac
How to use the Dvorak keyboard on iPhone
The Dvorak layout is a different way of arranging the 26 letters on the keyboard. Dvorak puts all of the most common letters right on the center row for increased typing speed. It also balances the most common letters across all ten fingers for reducing strain. Physical Dvorak keyboards have been available for computers forever, but finally, you can get it on your iPhone and iPad. Now, you Dvorak aficionados can have a consistent keyboard across all of your devices.
