Apple is gearing up to source chips from a factory in the US within the next couple of years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Company CEO Tim Cook reportedly made the revelation during a meeting with local engineering and retail employees in Germany, telling them that Apple "already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona." As Gurman notes, it would lessen Apple's reliance on factories in Asia, particularly Taiwan, where 60 percent of the world's processor is produced. "Regardless of what you may feel and think, 60 percent coming out of anywhere is probably not a strategic position," Cook added.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO