Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
Water Supply Payment Box In Hilo Vandalized, Twice
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The locked payment drop box located outside the main DWS office at the Waiākea Office Plaza was damaged twice in one week. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply’s payment drop box outside the Waiākea Office Plaza in Hilo has been vandalized twice in one week.
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September
Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov.. 7 through Nov. 13.
Winner of KAPA Slippah Hunt anonymously donates cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree
Over the air Monday morning, KAPA DJ Darde Gamayo excitedly announced that the winners of West Hawai‘i’s Slippah Hunt contest decided to anonymously donate the $1,000 cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree. “I’ve always said we’ve got the best listeners in the world and this proves it,”...
Hawaii County passes sensitive place bill for guns
After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo to celebrate Polynesian culture with special lūʻaus Nov. 21 and Dec. 26
The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will host special Hōʻike style lūʻau shows on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26., telling stories of Polynesia, Hawaiʻi Island and Hilo town. In partnership with Island Breeze Productions and Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu, the events called Pāwehi Hōʻike will pay tribute to the music, hula and the variety of dynamic Polynesian cultures that inhibit the Island of Hawaiʻi and community of Hilo.
Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea -- a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians. Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part,...
Missing child found in Hilo | UPDATE
UPDATE 5:45 p.m. Kainoha Nowell has been found safe in Hilo, according to Big Island police.
Visit Hilo: Restaurant Miwa
I've heard good things about Restaurant Miwa, and finally had a chance to try it!. Dinner Combination plates come with choice of 3 entrees, along with rice, soup, and tea. I had the Chicken Katsu Curry. It was really good - I ate the entire plate! The Katsu itself was perfectly cooked, with tender chicken, and the curry sauce made it even better!
Police Report: Mom Says Big Island Prosecutor Threatened To Shoot Her Son
A Big Island deputy prosecutor with a history of disputes with his neighbors allegedly threatened to shoot a teenager who he felt was harassing him, according to a police report filed last year. The Hawaii Police Department recently released the report in response to a public records request. The prosecutor’s...
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Hawaii Police search for missing 13-year-old Ainaola boy
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hilo boy. Noah Wong-Chong, 13, was last seen in the Ainaola area Friday, November 11 at about 9:30 p.m. He is described as 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was wearing black shorts and a gray shirt.
Waimea-Honokaa semifinal matchup stris up memories
This weekend’s neighbor-island heavy slate of state tournament football games can stir up a lot of nostalgia for veteran coaches. Open Division: Punahou vs. Mililani, Kahuku vs. Campbell. Division I: Aiea at Konawaena. Division I: Waipahu at ‘Iolani. Division II: Waimea at Honokaa. Division II: Nanakuli at King...
Man confesses to possible hit and run, 1 dead
On Friday, Nov. 4 around 8:34 p.m., Puna Patrol responded to a report of someone laying on the ground on Highway 11.
