Water Supply Payment Box In Hilo Vandalized, Twice

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The locked payment drop box located outside the main DWS office at the Waiākea Office Plaza was damaged twice in one week. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply’s payment drop box outside the Waiākea Office Plaza in Hilo has been vandalized twice in one week.
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September

Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo to celebrate Polynesian culture with special lūʻaus Nov. 21 and Dec. 26

The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will host special Hōʻike style lūʻau shows on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26., telling stories of Polynesia, Hawaiʻi Island and Hilo town. In partnership with Island Breeze Productions and Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu, the events called Pāwehi Hōʻike will pay tribute to the music, hula and the variety of dynamic Polynesian cultures that inhibit the Island of Hawaiʻi and community of Hilo.
Visit Hilo: Restaurant Miwa

I've heard good things about Restaurant Miwa, and finally had a chance to try it!. Dinner Combination plates come with choice of 3 entrees, along with rice, soup, and tea. I had the Chicken Katsu Curry. It was really good - I ate the entire plate! The Katsu itself was perfectly cooked, with tender chicken, and the curry sauce made it even better!
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Hawaii Police search for missing 13-year-old Ainaola boy

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hilo boy. Noah Wong-Chong, 13, was last seen in the Ainaola area Friday, November 11 at about 9:30 p.m. He is described as 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was wearing black shorts and a gray shirt.
Waimea-Honokaa semifinal matchup stris up memories

This weekend’s neighbor-island heavy slate of state tournament football games can stir up a lot of nostalgia for veteran coaches. Open Division: Punahou vs. Mililani, Kahuku vs. Campbell. Division I: Aiea at Konawaena. Division I: Waipahu at ‘Iolani. Division II: Waimea at Honokaa. Division II: Nanakuli at King...
