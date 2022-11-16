Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motorists advised to watch for slick roads as light snow crossing Washington Co., WI
November 18, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists are being advised to watch for slick roads as light snow passes through Washington County, WI. There’s also been some blowing and drifting across area roadways as snow fence has yet to be installed in many areas across Washington County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Why fall snow is so tricky for Milwaukee meteorologists
There are numerous factors that go into snowfall forecast in Wisconsin – but none bigger than temperature. Snow is possible above 32 degrees, but it gets harder and harder the warmer you get at the surface above that. Tuesday, Nov. 15 is a great example of this fall snow...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha's 1st snow of the season 'came a little too soon'
On Nov. 10, we saw temperatures in the 70s. Five days later, the first accumulating snow of the season moved in to southeast Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outdoor winter dining; keep patio season going
Outdoor dining might not immediately to mind during the winter months – but several bars and restaurants are working to change that. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee.com joins Real Milwaukee wit where you can keep patio season rolling right into winter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee has a great chance to go from record highs to record lows
Southeastern Wisconsin will have a chance to set record lows this weekend less than two weeks after tying the all-time November record high temperature. Both Saturday morning, Nov. 19 and Sunday morning, Nov. 20 low temperatures will fall into the mid to low teens. It still won't even be close to our all-time record low for November which is -14 degrees set on Nov. 29, 1875. And for reference just how long ago that was – both Jesse James and Billy the Kid were still very much alive and breaking the law at that time.
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
One person injured in snow skid crash; narrowly misses school bus
According to the Vernon County Sheriff, on Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Charles Schuster from Menomonee Falls began to skid on County Highway EE as he tried to slow down for an intersection on State Highway 80. Authorities claim Schuster -- heading west-- slid through the stop sign and missed striking a school bus heading north on State Highway 80.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
shepherdexpress.com
What’s Wrong with Expanding I-94?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is recommending an expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee which many local officials and activists say would not only cause further pollution and worsen climate change but would continue a decades-long pattern of racial discrimination which has devastated predominantly Black neighborhoods in the vicinity of such projects.
Aviation International News
Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course
Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast has new kitchen in Cedarburg
Toast opened their first location in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood back in 2018, and this weekend location number two will be serving guests. Brian Kramp is in their new kitchen in Cedarburg with a sample of the menu at this Hip spot for American eats.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
