Medical examiner responds to crash on Milwaukee's south side
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the scene of a crash near 2nd and Maple on Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 20th and Pierce
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 20th and Pierce on Thursday. Police say a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 11:15 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley
Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
WISN
Milwaukee police say missing 14-year-old found safe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say missing 14-year-old Brooklyn D. Brown has been found safe. Brown was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday near 33rd Street and West Silver Spring Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining
Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting
A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver shot, vehicle goes into creek near 35th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a vehicle ended up in a creek after the driver was shot on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. The shooting happened near 35th and Glendale shortly after 4 p.m. The driver, identified only as a male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
wtmj.com
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
