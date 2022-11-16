ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store. Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes. Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
MEMPHIS, TN

