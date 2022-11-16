Read full article on original website
3 suspects in custody after shots fired at MPD officer in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were arrested after shots were fired at a police officer. At approximately 12:23 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call on E Raines Road and Auburn Road, near the Raines Station. MPD told FOX13 that no one was struck,...
Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
Shots fired at MPD officer near Raines police station in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in custody Friday after they opened fire at a Memphis Police officer near a police station on Raines Road in Whitehaven. Memphis Police said no one was struck by gunfire as the suspects fired at an officer near the station on Raines. The...
actionnews5.com
Barricade situation in Southwest Memphis neighborhood ends with suspect, father dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood where the suspect and his father were found dead, police say. A crime scene was set up at a home on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene. Police blocked off a...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Fourth man wanted in connection to murder of Young Dolph, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect has been named in the killing of rapper Young Dolph, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Jermarcus Johnson is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. He is described as 5′7″, 153 pounds, medium complexion, with dreadlocks, police said. Sources...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County sheriff says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. Mark […]
MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
Man charged in armed carjacking, robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint. On Nov. 12, a woman told police she met a man in the 4400 block of Knight Arnold to sell him a pair of shoes she had advertised on Facebook, according to an affidavit.
Woman charged after carrying kitchen knife into high school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife into a local high school. The incident happened Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m. at Melrose High School. Memphis Police responded to the school after security reported an armed party. According to an affidavit, a school officer said...
Woman charged after 17-year-old boy carjacked at work following robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after a teenager was carjacked at his job following an attempted robbery the day before. The incident happened Nov. 8 in front of a home in the 300 block of Sullivan. A 17-year-old boy reported he was sitting in his car, a...
Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
Man found shot in Hickory Hill store parking lot overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Hickory Hill store overnight. MPD officers were called to the AutoZone in the 5900 block of Winchester Road about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store. Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from […]
Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes. Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to […]
Man hit victim with gun during Midtown robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a gun during a robbery in Midtown. On Nov. 7, a man reported an incident that happened four days prior in a back lot, near the 1500 block of Union Avenue. According to an affidavit, the...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
