CFP Rankings Released: Georgia Remains on Top, Outsiders Include Tennessee

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released by the College Football Playoff Committee and as expected, the Georgia Bulldogs remain on top of the polls.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already clinched the SEC East and will be facing off against the LSU Tigers and are already listed as a 16.0-point favorite in that football game. Prior to that, Georgia will take on the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before heading to Atlanta.

As for the rest of the potential playoff contenders, there are still plenty of questions residing around college football. So, how did the rest of things shake out in the college football rankings?

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Kansas State UCLA Washington Notre Dame Florida State UCF Tulane Oklahoma State Oregon State NC State Cincinnati

Last week’s CFP Top-10

Georgia (10-0) - W @ Mississippi State 45-19 Ohio State (10-0) - W vs Indiana 56-14 Michigan (10-0) - W vs Nebraska 34-3 TCU (10-0) - W @ #18 Texas 17-10 Tennessee (9-1) - W vs Missouri 66-24 Oregon (8-2) - L vs #25 Washington 37-34 LSU (8-2) - W @ Arkansas 13-10 USC (9-1) - W @ Colorado 55-17 Alabama (8-2) - W @ #11 Ole Miss 30-24 Clemson (9-1) - W vs Louisville 31-16

The only potential controversy entering this week was set to come from where the committee decided to slot Clemson and USC. Both schools sit at 9-1 with a road loss and no signature wins. They also represent their conference’s only legitimate shots at making the playoffs.

Tennessee remains the football team waiting around for others like TCU and Michigan to lose. And with Michigan and Ohio State set to face off, and TCU having a Big12 Championship game remaining, they will still be tested.

