COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parts of Central Ohio are waking up Thursday morning with snow on the grass but no snow shovels are needed!. Thursday will be a little colder with a high of 37 and the wind will make the wind chill feel like the upper 20s all day long. A few flurries are possible today, but not as many pockets of snow showers, compared to yesterday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO