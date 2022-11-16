Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
The Noise: Ohio State unveils hype video ahead of road matchup with Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time in the regular season when they take on Maryland in College Park Saturday. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XI the noise. "The outside noise, we're not...
WSYX ABC6
4 Buckeyes score in double figures in 86-56 win over Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 8 Ohio State had four players score in double figures in an 86-56 win over the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) Thursday night in Athens. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 1-0 in the opening seconds of the game but never trailed after Jacy Sheldon made a layup 1:10 into the game.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Another cold morning, few flurries possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parts of Central Ohio are waking up Thursday morning with snow on the grass but no snow shovels are needed!. Thursday will be a little colder with a high of 37 and the wind will make the wind chill feel like the upper 20s all day long. A few flurries are possible today, but not as many pockets of snow showers, compared to yesterday.
WSYX ABC6
New busing schedule will change start, end times for 7 Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg City Schools announced it's adding a fifth busing tier to its schedule following winter break, which will allow students to be in the classroom five days a week. However, the new tier will require changes in the start and ends times for seven schools...
WSYX ABC6
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
WSYX ABC6
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
WSYX ABC6
54.6 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest for travel since 2000. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from last year. According to AAA, most travelers will drive to their destinations....
WSYX ABC6
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
WSYX ABC6
Video shows deadly shootout between Ross County deputy, suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Surveillance and body-cam video shared by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows a deadly shootout between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell. The video shows Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell can be seen pacing...
WSYX ABC6
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
WSYX ABC6
Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County commissioners appoint new acting coroner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved a new acting coroner Thursday morning for the county. Andrea McCollom was appointed by the commissioners and will serve as the acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one, according to the resolution. New Acting Coroner...
WSYX ABC6
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
WSYX ABC6
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
WSYX ABC6
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
WSYX ABC6
Starbucks Red Cup Day returns with limited edition cup giveaway Nov. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Returning for the fifth year, Starbucks will be giving out limited-edition reusable red cups when a customer orders a holiday (or fall) beverage at participating stores on Nov. 17. The giveaway is available any way you order, in-store, drive-thru, Starbucks delivery, or mobile order. To...
WSYX ABC6
Frontier Airlines: All-you-can-fly pass takes off next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wanna go wild?. Now you can, thanks to Frontier Airlines. The budget carrier is offering a $599 all-you-can-fly GoWild! pass for domestic travel for a year. Sound too good to be true? In the eyes of some, it kind of is-ish. Here is the catch:...
WSYX ABC6
Local construction boom calls for thousands of workers, state encourages hiring veterans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the Intel development in Licking County highlighting a construction boom in Central Ohio, the state is encouraging unions to recruit, train, and hire veterans. But one trainer said this is a great time for anyone looking for employment in the trades. “This one project...
