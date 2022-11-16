Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: Remains in medically-induced coma Friday night as he heals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Thursday night in an ambush remains in critical care. Sergeant Eric Kocheran spent Friday in a medically-induced coma at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The first night in the hospital was “touch and go” for the...
WSYX ABC6
20-year-old Columbus man charged with murder in deadly 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting in southeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to Columbus police. Police said Isaiah E. Hall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Steven K. Simpson II, 43. Simpson II was shot and killed on...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors in Chillicothe saddened, concerned by attack on deputy at sherriff's office
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday night the streets of Chillicothe were lined with people, preparing to light the town’s Christmas tree. But that comes just one night after a gun battle between a man and a Ross County sheriff’s deputy, at the sheriff’s office, that left the gunman dead and the deputy fighting for his life.
WLWT 5
Ohio AG: Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after shooting outside sheriff's office
FRANKFORT, Ohio — A suspect is dead and a deputy is in serious condition after a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the officer, identified...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
WSYX ABC6
Deputy pursuit leads to recovery of 5 stolen cars and arrest of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The pursuit of a stolen car by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy led to the recovery of five stolen cars, all in the space of an hour early Wednesday morning. Deputies believe a teen they picked up during the investigation is responsible for at...
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family of slain man to give back this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others. Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving. Payne’s mother […]
WSYX ABC6
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
Settlement reached in Dr. Husel’s civil lawsuits with families of dead patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The law firm representing the families of patients of former Mount Carmel West Hospital doctor William Husel announced on Thursday they are settling the eight remaining lawsuits. Central Ohio law firm Leeseberg Tuttle said the settlement closes the remaining cases of 17 total civil cases filed by the firm on behalf […]
Authorities called to break up fight at Groveport Madison High School
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers from Groveport police and Madison Township police were called to Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out in the school on Tuesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents from the school’s principal and Groveport PD, officers were called to the school at around 12:30 p.m. after a […]
WSYX ABC6
Human trafficking victim advocates call on Columbus leaders for support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An advocate for human trafficking victims said we have a problem in Columbus as she's serving more women than ever this year. "I see them as human beings, other people don’t," Esther Flores, the founder and CEO of 1DivineLine2Health, said. Victims of human trafficking...
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect dies after shooting deputy in Ross County
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The man involved in a shootout with an Ohio deputy has died. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday confirmed that 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell died after Thursday's incident just outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Mitchell was rushed to a hospital in the Chillicothe area, where he died.
Former Cleveland medical examiner to serve as interim Franklin County Coroner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners has appointed a former Cleveland medical examiner as the acting coroner for the county. The board of commissioners on Thursday morning approved a resolution appointing Andrea McCollom to serve as the Acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one.
Another suspect charged in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month.
WSYX ABC6
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
Comments / 0