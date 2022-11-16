Read full article on original website
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients
MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
WEAU-TV 13
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reminds people to be conscious of safety as gun deer season kicks off
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Gun deer season kicks off Saturday in the Badger State, and with the use of firearms and lower than average temperatures the Wisconsin DNR wants everyone to keep safety in mind. The snow and below freezing conditions is what Kris Johansen with the Wisconsin DNR said...
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DATCP confirms deer tested positive for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, IA. The positive result came from a 5-year-old white-tailed buck. The...
cwbradio.com
With Heating Costs on the Rise, Wisconsin Counties Already Receiving Calls for Heating Assistance
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS announces opportunity to order COVID-19 self-tests
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging Wisconsinites to order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. The tests can be delivered directly to your house through the Say Yes! COVID Test program. According to a media release from Wis. DHS, all Wis. households are eligible to...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin public schools to receive record donation from Common School Fund
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sarah Godlewski, Chair of the BCPL and State Treasurer, announced today that a record $52 million will be distributed to public schools across Wisconsin. This number represents a notable 27% increase from the 2022 distribution. The funds will be used by librarians and media specialists to...
nbc15.com
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
