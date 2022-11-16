CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months.

According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around 160 pounds, wearing dark clothes, ski masks and carrying black-colored handguns — approached victims who are doing work on residential properties, displayed guns, then forcefully took their property.

CPD said the incidents happened in the area of the following addresses:

5600 Block of South Elizabeth Street on Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:44AM.

1000 Block of West 56th Street on Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:50PM.

5700 Block of South May Street on Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:17PM.

5600 Block of South Ada Street on Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:30PM.

5600 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:45PM

5600 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:02PM

Police said it is always best to remain aware of your surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, remember unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, limp, acne, teeth, etc.), and to never pursue a fleeing assailant.

If you or someone you know has information that can help make an arrest and/or conviction in connection to any of these robberies, CPD urges you to reach out to Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380, or place an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

