ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood

By Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCmZM_0jCKgRxz00

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months.

According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around 160 pounds, wearing dark clothes, ski masks and carrying black-colored handguns — approached victims who are doing work on residential properties, displayed guns, then forcefully took their property.

CPD said the incidents happened in the area of the following addresses:

  • 5600 Block of South Elizabeth Street on Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:44AM.
  • 1000 Block of West 56th Street on Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:50PM.
  • 5700 Block of South May Street on Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:17PM.
  • 5600 Block of South Ada Street on Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:30PM.
  • 5600 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:45PM
  • 5600 Block of South Loomis Boulevard on Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:02PM

Police said it is always best to remain aware of your surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, remember unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, limp, acne, teeth, etc.), and to never pursue a fleeing assailant.

FBI: 3 masked men rob Bolingbrook bank; employees tied up

If you or someone you know has information that can help make an arrest and/or conviction in connection to any of these robberies, CPD urges you to reach out to Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380, or place an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun

A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor

A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting

Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI

CHICAGO - A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street. The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody

GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
GLENWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies

CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shots fired during attempted car theft in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired during an attempted car theft in Mount Prospect. Police said the incident happened early Thursday morning in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, two offenders were attempting to steal a vehicle and were interrupted by a […]
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
WGN News

Chicago police, business leaders prepare for holiday season

CHICAGO — Public safety is always a topic of discussion with the Chicago Police Department (CPD), but Friday they are giving special focus to efforts around the holiday season. CPD Superintendent David Brown held a press conference at Nordic House inside the Wrigley Building alongside local business leaders. Among the discussion was the aforementioned efforts […]
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Jail for Rap Music Fan

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who rapped his way to the La Porte County Jail. Darvell Cheers, 22, of Chicago was pulled over November 10 on the Indiana Toll Road outside La Porte for speeding in a road construction zone. Court documents revealed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side. In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:. At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy