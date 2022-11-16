Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts man admits to distributing fentanyl weeks after being released from prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in connection with distributing and possessing fentanyl while illegally in possession of a loaded firearm. According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Tevon Ngomba of Somerville pleaded guilty to one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Feb. 1, 2023. Ngomba was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020.
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
ABC6.com
Providence man, 30, pleads guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution after being arrested by the FBI’s Rhode Island Safe Streets Gang Task Force. According to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha, Casimiro Pereira, 30, admitted that on...
Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chairman and architecture firm owner sentenced in bribery case
"It is my hope that today’s sentence brings accountability to the Mashpee Wampanoag community and closes the door on this dark chapter in their rich history." The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture and design firm in Providence were sentenced Tuesday for bribery relating to the Tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
newbedfordguide.com
Former Trap House Landlord and Associate of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced
A former landlord and associate of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today for racketeering and drug offenses. Robert Avitable, a/k/a “Bobby,” 52, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel time served (approximately four days...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Murder Defendant Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial
A 34-year-old New Bedford woman, charged with murder in the March 2022 New Bedford homicide of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial at this time and has been civilly committed. Chelsea Pimentel was arrested in late March by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to this office...
Man found guilty in 2020 Pawtucket murder
Jack Doherty, 26, was convicted of shooting and killing 54-year-old Cheryl Smith on New Year's Day 2020.
ABC6.com
Report reveals 26 murders linked to domestic violence in span of 4 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence report Thursday found that there were 26 murders associated with domestic violence between 2016 and 2020. The report revealed that of the 26 homicides, 21 of the deaths involved “perpetrators who killed their intimate partners, or killed bystanders...
ABC6.com
Providence officer acquitted of assault charge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was acquitted Wednesday of an assault charge, after being accused of punching his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally over the summer. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched state Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke in the face...
ABC6.com
Providence officer acquitted of assault on political opponent at protest of Roe ruling
ABC6.com
Judge to make decision in suspended Providence officer’s trial
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A judge is expected to make a decision Wednesday in the trial of a suspended Providence police officer, who’s accused of punching his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally over the summer. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched state...
ABC6.com
Juvenile accused of bringing BB gun to Providence middle school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A juvenile is accused of bringing a BB gun to a middle school in Providence Friday. A large police presence was seen just after 12 p.m. outside of Delsesto Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed a handful of parents picking up...
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
GoLocalProv
RI Business Alleges Former Employee “Maliciously and Willfully” Stole Trade Secrets
A Rhode Island business has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, alleging that he “misappropriated” trade secrets. In a twelve-page lawsuit filed in federal court, Vision 3 Architects — which is based in Providence — claims that “longtime employee,” defendant Joseph Caldeira, took confidential and proprietary information with him to his new employer.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
ABC6.com
Boy, 14, accused of having BB gun inside North Providence High School
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence High School student is accused of having a gun inside of the school. Police said that on Tuesday, a resource officer was notified by another student that the 14-year-old boy, who is a freshman, had a BB gun in his backpack.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Board of Elections completes recounts, no races overturned
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections approved six of seven requests to re-count ballots in local races in the general election. There were seven requests to re-feed the ballots through the machines:. Representative District 21. Representative District 39. Representative District 53. Little Compton Town Council.
