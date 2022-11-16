Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO