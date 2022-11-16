Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina State viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
From Michigan State to South Carolina State, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back as they return to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena. Located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, South Carolina State plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference - the same as previous opponent Howard, where they are predicted to finish second to last in the conference.
tonyspicks.com
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats 11/17/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The South Carolina State Bulldogs will play against the 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. South Carolina State enters this contest with a 0-3 record for the season. They make 12.0 turnovers per game and rack up 22.3 fouls as a team each game in basketball.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
msueagles.com
Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.
wymt.com
Rupp Arena signs multi-year deal to continue hosting Sweet 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/KHSAA) - Rupp Arena and the KHSAA extended their contract to continue hosting the Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournaments for at least three more years, the KHSAA announced Thursday. Tickets, including entire tournament season tickets, will be available for purchase in December during the...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
wdrb.com
Kentucky-made Toyota RAV4 Hybrid posts record sales amid industry downturn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sales of the Kentucky-made Toyota RAV4 Hybrid have surged this year in what some auto analysts see as validation of the Japanese carmaker’s more incremental approach to electrification. The SUV, which combines battery power with a gas engine to boost fuel efficiency, has been assembled...
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
lanereport.com
Health Care: Major expansions improve treatment
Health care is one of Central Kentucky’s prime business clusters and area organizations are bustling with major building projects, embracing the latest innovations and increasing patient access for the region. Baptist Health Lexington has major expansions in the works. When it opens in 2024 along the I-64/I-75 corridor, Baptist...
wymt.com
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
WTVQ
Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard soldiers return home just in time for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky National Guard soldiers who have been deployed in southeast Europe came home to an emotional reunion with their families on Thursday. Allyson Lehman was one of the spouses waiting for her husband to come home. She'd been waiting for 311 days. "That's a lot of...
wymt.com
Kentucky National Guard troops home after nearly year-long overseas deployment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky National Guard soldiers was reunited Thursday with friends and family after a nearly year-long deployment. The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Mountain Warriors worked together to help people overseas in Kosovo. The soldiers flew home to Lexington Thursday. “Very rewarding opportunity to be...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris
PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
WKYT 27
WATCH | New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school. Updated: 37 minutes ago. WATCH | Student...
fox56news.com
Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier
Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
