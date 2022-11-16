ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Education Matters: UA Little Rock launches centennial campaign

By Gary Burton Jr.
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UA Little Rock is approaching 100 years.

The institution has launched its centennial campaign to raise money to keep the values and traditions of the school going for another 100 years.

UA Little Rock partnering with businesses to provide scholarships

BBQ at Bailey is a long-time tradition on the campus of UA Little Rock and this year, the big announcement of the campaign was made.

In 2027, UA Little Rock will be 100 years old the campaign is focused on reducing student debt and providing a great living-learning environment for the campus community

The set goal is 250 million dollars.

“That’s the largest and most aggressive campaign goal in the history of this university.”

The four areas of emphasis are student scholarships, student success initiatives, living & learning environment upgrades, and program excellence.

To date, more than 20-thousand donors have supported the Campaign and contributed to the 62 million dollars currently raised.

Education Matters: UA Little Rock receives $2 million grant from National Science Foundation

And with five years until the 100th birthday of UA Little Rock, they’re on the right track to reach their goal.

If you’d like to be a part of the UA Little Rock centennial campaign, click here to donate.

