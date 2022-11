CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to give Davidson a 42-38 lead and the Wildcats stayed ahead the rest of the game. The Wildcats held off South Carolina’s Chico Carter Jr. who missed tying his career high with 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO