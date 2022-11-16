ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
ksut.org

How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change

Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

New false alarm penalties step closer to becoming a reality in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on second reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms. The second reading vote passed unanimously. A third reading is needed before the proposal can become local law. The...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses

A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27

CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

NCSD Rejects Charter School Application

On Monday, the Natrona County School Board of Trustees unanimously rejected an application presented by the Natrona Preparatory Academy, a charter school that was hoping to open next fall. According to the application they submitted to the district, the charter school had hoped to achieve a 1:25 teacher-to-student ratio, purchase...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/17/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th

"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire

MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
MILLS, WY
allaccess.com

KTWO (K2 Radio)/Casper, WY Says Its Mobile App Was Hacked To Send Antisemitic, Vulgar Alerts

The mobile app for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KTWO-A-K236CX (K2 RADIO)/CASPER, WY sent out antisemitic and obscene news alerts WEDNESDAY morning (11/16), reports the CASPER STAR TRIBUNE. The station says that its app had been hacked, and it is looking to find out what happened. The alerts called for violence against Jewish people and called a station executive a Nazi, along with what the paper called "vulgar remarks about the executive and another staff member"; Market Pres./CRO TOM MCCARTHY told the paper, "We are confident (the perpetrator) is not a current employee of TOWNSQUARE."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
CASPER, WY
