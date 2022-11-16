The mobile app for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KTWO-A-K236CX (K2 RADIO)/CASPER, WY sent out antisemitic and obscene news alerts WEDNESDAY morning (11/16), reports the CASPER STAR TRIBUNE. The station says that its app had been hacked, and it is looking to find out what happened. The alerts called for violence against Jewish people and called a station executive a Nazi, along with what the paper called "vulgar remarks about the executive and another staff member"; Market Pres./CRO TOM MCCARTHY told the paper, "We are confident (the perpetrator) is not a current employee of TOWNSQUARE."

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO