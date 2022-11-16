ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits What "Breaks His Heart" Regarding Former Players

Over the past few weeks, former Alabama players have been critical of the Crimson Tide's play so far this season. During his weekly radio show on Thursday night, head coach Nick Saban made it clear he doesn't appreciate those comments. Saban admitted it "hurts" his "heart" when former players suggest current players aren't playing to the Alabama standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors

Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To 'Dunk Of The Year'

During last night's game between Arkansas and South Dakota State, sophomore forward Trevon Brazile threw down a vicious dunk over Broden Lien. Many people are already calling it the best dunk of the 2022-23 season. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Brazile got around Charlie Easley and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Ohio State Football Not 'Expecting' Star Player To Return

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered this season with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. During last January's Rose Bowl, he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he hasn't been able to accomplish any goals that he set out for himself this season. That's...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher

Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday. Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rece Davis: LSU Can't Get Into Playoff Over Tennessee

If the LSU Tigers win out and upset Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it's believed that they would be the first-ever two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff. But ESPN's Rece Davis doesn't believe LSU should get in over SEC rival Tennessee. In a recent feature for College...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former Packers Wide Receiver Claimed On Wednesday

The Houston Texans are retooling their offense with discarded skill-position players. A day after claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans made another move. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Houston plucked wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers waived the 23-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Casey Thompson will return to his role as Nebraska's starting quarterback for the final two games of the regular season. On Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that Thompson is healthy and participated in practice this week. “He threw the ball well today,” Joseph said during a press conference....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
654K+
Followers
83K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy