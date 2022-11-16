Read full article on original website
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
Nick Saban Admits What "Breaks His Heart" Regarding Former Players
Over the past few weeks, former Alabama players have been critical of the Crimson Tide's play so far this season. During his weekly radio show on Thursday night, head coach Nick Saban made it clear he doesn't appreciate those comments. Saban admitted it "hurts" his "heart" when former players suggest current players aren't playing to the Alabama standard.
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear
Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson...
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
Look: Nebraska Football License Plate Is Going Viral
One Nebraska wants the world to know about living in a split household. This fan has a license plate where half of it contains the Nebraska logo, while the other half has an Auburn logo. It also has a line that says, "The House Divided." Here's a look at it:
Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors
Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
Score Predictions For College Football's Biggest Rivalry Games
There's still one more week of college football games before we get into Rivalry Week, but it's never too early to look ahead. With college football's top rivalry games set to kick off in about a week, let's look ahead to some of the sport's biggest games of the year.
Only 2 College Football Programs Have Never Missed Playoff Rankings
Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, there have been 51 separate rankings released by the Selection Committee. In that span, two teams have never failed to appear. According to FOX College Football, Alabama and Ohio State have appeared on all 51 weekly rankings since 2014. Coming...
College Basketball World Reacts To 'Dunk Of The Year'
During last night's game between Arkansas and South Dakota State, sophomore forward Trevon Brazile threw down a vicious dunk over Broden Lien. Many people are already calling it the best dunk of the 2022-23 season. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Brazile got around Charlie Easley and...
Ohio State Football Not 'Expecting' Star Player To Return
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered this season with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. During last January's Rose Bowl, he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he hasn't been able to accomplish any goals that he set out for himself this season. That's...
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher
Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday. Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.
Rece Davis: LSU Can't Get Into Playoff Over Tennessee
If the LSU Tigers win out and upset Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it's believed that they would be the first-ever two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff. But ESPN's Rece Davis doesn't believe LSU should get in over SEC rival Tennessee. In a recent feature for College...
Former Packers Wide Receiver Claimed On Wednesday
The Houston Texans are retooling their offense with discarded skill-position players. A day after claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans made another move. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Houston plucked wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers waived the 23-year-old...
Nebraska Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Casey Thompson will return to his role as Nebraska's starting quarterback for the final two games of the regular season. On Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that Thompson is healthy and participated in practice this week. “He threw the ball well today,” Joseph said during a press conference....
Former Alabama Star Has Blunt Message For Current Players
2022 has been a bit of a down year for Alabama. The program came into this season with sky-high expectations and it hasn't come close to meeting them. The Crimson Tide have lost two games and are already eliminated from winning the SEC even though there are still two games left.
