DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski led No. 7 Duke with 18 points in the Blue Devils' 92-58 victory over Delaware on Friday night. Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, while Mark Mitchell had 12 points and Jacob Grandison added 10 for Duke.

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO