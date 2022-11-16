Read full article on original website
Florida Gators vs. FSU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators first road game of the season against FSU in Tallahassee.
thefamuanonline.com
Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU
The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
Grad-transfer OL Joshua Braun discusses unofficial visit to Florida State
Braun was in Tallahassee on Tuesday for his first visit since entering the transfer portal on November 11.
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Miami, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
Renardo Green and Greedy Vance on FSU's defensive improvement over the last few weeks
Florida State held its Wednesday practice of Louisiana week this morning and Seminole defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance spoke with the media afterwards. The duo of defenders spoke about FSU's defensive improvements over the last several weeks, Vance's recent string of takeaways along with their expectations for Louisiana. Heres what they had to say:
NBC Miami
‘A Beautiful Soul': Gulliver Prep Coach Remembers Slain UVA Football Player
The head football coach from Gulliver Prep remembered a University of Virginia football star from Miami who was killed in a campus shooting as "a beautiful soul" Wednesday. Coach Earl Sims and attorneys for the family of D'Sean Perry spoke with reporters for the first time since his killing. "He...
thefamuanonline.com
DJ and producer Antmann is up next
Everyone is born with a gift. Antmann just so happens to master his. Anthony Haynes was born on April 18, 2002, in Broward County. Frequently moving from one school to another, Haynes tried his best to integrate with everyone he came across. Eventually it became easier for him to introduce himself to new people; leading him to self discovery.
Florida ‘Monopoly’ man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
A Florida man won his own game of Monopoly after getting a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Florida man wins $1 million during Publix trip
A Broward County man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus
Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
thefamuanonline.com
Lovett opens eatery in food court
Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
WCTV
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A judge has ordered Katherine Magbanua to be transported to Tallahassee to answer questions in a closed-door session with prosecutors called a proffer. The court order filed Wednesday and signed by Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler says Magbanua will be brought to the State Attorney’s Office “for...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WJHG-TV
New Jackson Co. school looking to acquire athletic fields from Grand Ridge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County school district is getting everything squared away as they prepare to welcome a new K-8 school in the community. The school board met with the city of Grand Ridge to discuss the updates Tuesday. Tuesday night’s meeting was all about seeing if the...
