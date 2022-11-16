ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU

The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Miami, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MIAMI, FL
DJ and producer Antmann is up next

Everyone is born with a gift. Antmann just so happens to master his. Anthony Haynes was born on April 18, 2002, in Broward County. Frequently moving from one school to another, Haynes tried his best to integrate with everyone he came across. Eventually it became easier for him to introduce himself to new people; leading him to self discovery.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus

Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Lovett opens eatery in food court

Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

