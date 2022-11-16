ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado takes down another ranked team, No. 24 Texas A&M

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Simpson had career-highs of 30 points and six steals and Colorado beat No. 24 Texas A&M 103-75 on Friday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span after topping then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday. But the Buffaloes have yet to string back-to-back wins together after falling to UMass in a tournament opener.
Rice earns 88-71 victory over Georgia Southern

HOUSTON (AP) — Alem Huseinovic had 24 points in Rice's 88-71 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night. Huseinovic was 9 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Owls (2-2). Travis Evee scored 17 points and added five assists. Quincy Olivari was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
Norman scores 36, W. Michigan beats Houston Christian 90-84

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points as Western Michigan beat Houston Baptist 90-84 on Friday night at the Owl Invitational. Norman was 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the foul line for the Broncos (2-2). Seth Hubbard scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tafari Simms recorded 13 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.
