CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Simpson had career-highs of 30 points and six steals and Colorado beat No. 24 Texas A&M 103-75 on Friday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span after topping then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday. But the Buffaloes have yet to string back-to-back wins together after falling to UMass in a tournament opener.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO