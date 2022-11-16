Read full article on original website
Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
Haliburton has 19 points, Pacers rally to beat Rockets 99-91
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 99-91 on Friday night. Myles Turner added 17 points and Jalen Smith had a career-high 18 rebounds as the Pacers won their third straight game on a night where coach Rick Carlisle was ejected before halftime for yelling at the officials.
Markkanen scores career-high 38 points, Jazz edge Suns
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night. “I don’t know what the ceiling is on Lauri. I don’t...
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds...
Hunter's 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night. Brevin Galloway scored 14 points,...
Bears vs. Falcons Preview: Atlanta Faces 'Michael Vick 2.0' in Justin Fields
The Atlanta Falcons will have to face an improved version of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who has been compared to Michael Vick.
Moody scores 22, Montana pulls away from Merrimack, 62-51
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 22 points and Montana pulled away in the second half to beat Merrimack, 62-51 on Friday night. Moody knocked down 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Josh Bannan added a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, and Dischon Thomas contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (2-2).
Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis,...
Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are trying to remain mindful of the things they could be doing better as they continue to vanquish one opponent after another. Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and...
Rohde's 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night. Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham out vs. N.C. State due to injury
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will not play against No. 24 N.C. State on Saturday because of a right shoulder injury, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Khalifa puts up 14, Charlotte takes down Tulsa 68-65
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points in Charlotte's 68-65 victory against Tulsa on Friday night. Tim Dalger made a 3-pointer for Tulsa to cap the scoring with 16 seconds remaining. The Golden Hurricane had the final possession, but Igor Milicic Jr. blocked Sam Griffin's 3-point attempt to end it.
Miami Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch & More
Everything you need to know heading into the Miami Hurricanes' matchup with No. 9 Clemson.
Corso Returns to College Gameday Amid Frigid Temperatures
The analyst missed three weeks with undisclosed health issues.
Bills vs. Blizzard: Can Team Fly Out of Buffalo for Browns Game at Detroit?
Snowmobiles, activate?! The Josh Allen-led Bills are 6-3 and trying to get out of Buffalo to play the Browns in Detroit.
