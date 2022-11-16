NEW YORK (AP) — Delonnie Hunt scored 17 points as Wagner beat Fairfield 68-52 on Friday night. Hunt shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (3-1). Brandon Brown scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Jahbril Price-Noel was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO