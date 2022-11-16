Read full article on original website
Manhattan routs Mount Saint Vincent 86-39
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Mount Saint Vincent 86-39 on Friday night. Nelson was 8-of-11 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Jaspers (1-2). Elijah Buchanan scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, and added nine rebounds. Josh Roberts shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.
Wagner earns 68-52 win against Fairfield
NEW YORK (AP) — Delonnie Hunt scored 17 points as Wagner beat Fairfield 68-52 on Friday night. Hunt shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (3-1). Brandon Brown scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Jahbril Price-Noel was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.
SIU-Edwardsville clips Fairleigh Dickinson 79-78
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lamar Wright buried his lone jumper of the night with five seconds left and the bucket served as the game winner as SIU-Edwardsville beat Fairleigh Dickinson 79-78 on Friday night. Jo’el Emanuel fouled Wright on the shot, he proceeded to miss the free throw and...
