Post Register
Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are trying to remain mindful of the things they could be doing better as they continue to vanquish one opponent after another. Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and...
Post Register
Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis,...
Post Register
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds...
Post Register
Beal scores 27 points, Wizards outlast Heat 107-106 in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Miami Heat 107-106 in overtime Friday night. Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime. Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to...
Post Register
Hunter's 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night. Brevin Galloway scored 14 points,...
Post Register
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed...
Post Register
Khalifa puts up 14, Charlotte takes down Tulsa 68-65
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points in Charlotte's 68-65 victory against Tulsa on Friday night. Tim Dalger made a 3-pointer for Tulsa to cap the scoring with 16 seconds remaining. The Golden Hurricane had the final possession, but Igor Milicic Jr. blocked Sam Griffin's 3-point attempt to end it.
Post Register
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid
CLEVELAND (AP) — The losing streak is over. The growing pains aren't subsiding for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cavs survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game skid Friday night.
Post Register
Markkanen scores career-high 38 points, Jazz edge Suns
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night. “I don’t know what the ceiling is on Lauri. I don’t...
