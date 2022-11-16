Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game
Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Illinois
We are just one week away from the best rivalry in college football, the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. But before we get there, we have to get through this week’s game against Illinois first. The Maize n Brew staff got together to put some predictions out...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State
From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
Maize n Brew
Michigan Hockey Recap: Shorthanded Wolverines drop both games at home against Minnesota
Shortly before the start of the highly anticipated top-five showdown between No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Michigan, it was announced that the Wolverines would be without several key players due to illness. Six Wolverines in total missed the first game: the top-scoring player in college hockey, Adam Fantilli, Michigan’s...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s ‘pretty embarrassing’ loss an early-season ‘wake-up call’
NEW YORK -- Arizona State’s players started Thursday’s game hell-bent on capturing the Legends Classic trophy. Michigan’s players looked like they’d stayed in New York for the sightseeing. That was the difference in the final result: Michigan’s 87-62 loss in the championship of the early-season tournament...
Maize n Brew
Three Illini to watch against Michigan this weekend
The media’s biggest knock on the Michigan Wolverines the season has been their schedule. A flimsy non-conference and a lack of major Big Ten opponents to this point have not given the maize and blue a chance to bolster their resume. This Saturday’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini...
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from the pile driving of Pitt
Pitt came out strong but faded over time as Juwan Howard’s guys excelled in just about every aspect of the neutral court face-off. Pitt was leading midway through the first half when Michigan basketball finally made their move. They never relinquished the lead as it only grew from that moment on. It got as high as 32 as time mercifully ran out on the Panthers’ fight. Michigan’s offense just poured it on in the second half to the tune of outscoring the Panthers 53-28.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey prepares for showdown with No. 2 Minnesota
Have you had trouble sleeping with the looming No. 2 vs. No. 3 colossal clash happening in Columbus in nine days? Allow me to offer you an appetizer of sorts happening tonight and tomorrow on the ice as the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-3) welcome the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) to Yost Arena for a battle of early season superiority.
Maize n Brew
Key Matchups: Illinois will test a slipping Michigan receiving core this weekend
What once looked like a collision course toward a heavyweight battle late in November has become a little less dramatic as the Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped two straight ahead of a trip to Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines have held up their end of the bargain so far, but this is no longer likely to be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Snow Bowl? Central Michigan player performs incredible celebration in considerably snowy conditions
It’s a Snow Bowl in Michigan for Wednesday night’s MACtion and a Central Michigan player is using the icy conditions to his celebratory advantage. Central Michigan is hosting in-state rival Western Michigan and the Central Michigan player celebrated a tackle with a snow angel. RedditCFB grabbed some screenshots...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
votebeat.org
After Michigan students clog campus polling places, university and election officials look for a better way
The onslaught of first-time student voters who overwhelmed polling places at Michigan’s two largest universities on Election Day has officials looking for ways to avoid such severe backups in future elections. An unprecedented hundreds of students at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and at Michigan State University...
MLive.com
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
Maize n Brew
Blake Corum nominated for Walter Camp Player of the Year, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Two weeks ago, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum earned his first postseason award nomination — being named a Maxwell Award semifinalist. On Wednesday, Corum added two more nominations to his ever-growing list, being named to both the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist lists.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
Comments / 0