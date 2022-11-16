Pitt came out strong but faded over time as Juwan Howard’s guys excelled in just about every aspect of the neutral court face-off. Pitt was leading midway through the first half when Michigan basketball finally made their move. They never relinquished the lead as it only grew from that moment on. It got as high as 32 as time mercifully ran out on the Panthers’ fight. Michigan’s offense just poured it on in the second half to the tune of outscoring the Panthers 53-28.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO