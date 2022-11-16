Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over Ohio
In its first game after climbing six spots in the newest Associated Press women’s basketball rankings, No. 8 Ohio State defeated Ohio 86-56 Thursday at the Convocation Center to move to 3-0 on the season. Although neither team shot well throughout the night, Ohio State’s defense once again put...
Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend set
The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball looks to extend its Big Ten Championship hopes this weekend at Maryland Friday and home against Indiana on Sunday. The Buckeyes (19-5, 15-1 Big Ten) enter the weekend on a 14-match winning streak, after beating No. 4 Nebraska in four sets on Sunday at Covelli Center.
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponent
Next week’s rivalry showdown is creeping on the minds of the Buckeyes, but they’re not forgetting about their most recent trip to College Park, Maryland, either. No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) plays Maryland in its return to Capital One Field for the first time since holding onto a 52-51 overtime victory during the 2018 season. Head coach Ryan Day recalled the four-plus quarter battle that saw late quarterback Dwayne Haskins throw for three touchdowns while running for three more against a Terrapins team that fired its head coach earlier in the year.
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against Michigan
Picture the scene: Ohio State trailing by four with just over two minutes to play in regulation. The Buckeyes just got the ball back and must go the length of the field to win the game. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud does what he’s done all year — with the exception against Northwestern — leading a heroic drive as a game-winning touchdown pass cements Ohio State as Big Ten East champions.
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’
From a 1954 national championship throwback in 2009 to a wolf-inspired away uniform in 2017, “The Game” has seen a wide variety of Ohio State uniforms in the last 13 years. However, in the Buckeyes’ last three matchups with Michigan, they have only worn their default home and...
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with Michigan
Signs of leadership can shine through moments of adversity, and third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud showed just that in Ann Arbor last season. Then-No. 5 Michigan defeated then-No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 in Stroud’s first season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback in 2021. After the game, Stroud said he was “still proud of my guys.”
A dominant decade: 'The Game’s' horseshoe history
It’s been nearly four years since the Buckeyes welcomed Michigan to Ohio Stadium. In 2020, “The Game” was canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the Michigan program during the week leading up to the matchup. Nonetheless, the ‘Shoe has proved a fortress for...
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photo
Nearly six minutes remained in the second quarter when Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner rolled to his left in play action. Ohio State trailed then-No. 19 Michigan 14-10 during the matchup Nov. 24, 2012, and the Wolverines offense took the field for the first time since taking the lead on their previous possession.
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame
The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team looks to get back on track at home this weekend in a top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame after an unsuccessful trip to Michigan State. The Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3 Big Ten) were swept on the road by the Spartans...
Football: ‘It can be a weapon for us moving forward’: Stroud’s run game creates possibilities
Throughout his Ohio State career, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has relied on his arm to advance the Buckeyes’ offense. However, weather conditions forced him to be more involved in the run game over the last two games — and a mobile Stroud could become a regular sight as the Buckeyes near the end of the regular season.
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s soccer team heads south to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 3 Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Razorback Field Friday. The Buckeyes (11-5-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) look to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for...
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0
The Ohio State men’s soccer team came out firing on all cylinders in a 3-0 shutout over Wake Forest in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium Thursday. Behind senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin’s five saves and sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways’ three points, the...
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest Thursday
Ohio State’s road to the College Cup begins Thursday. With the No. 16 Buckeyes (10-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, head coach Brian Maisonneuve and his team seek to capitalize off the near-complete roster. In particular, freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic...
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home series
The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is set to host the Bemidji State Beavers in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association home series matchup beginning Friday. The Buckeyes (10-1-1) return to the ice following the season’s first bye week as they face off against Bemidji State (3-10-1) just a month after their initial clash. The teams last battled Oct. 16 when the Buckeyes traveled to the Sanford Center and swept the Beavers in a conference series.
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43
Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led all players with 20 points as Ohio State overcame a poor shooting performance to defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43 Wednesday at Value City Arena. Alongside Sensabaugh’s performance, junior forward Zed Key recorded his third-straight double-double to begin the season — the first Ohio State player to...
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bond
Growing up, Martin and Rachel Lawler taught their daughters to “always stick with your blood.”. Now, Delaney and Margaret Lawler not only have a blood bond — they have a Buckeye bond. Delaney Lawler, a senior back on the field hockey team, and Margaret Lawler, a sophomore defender...
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levels
Pickle & Chill — a new entertainment and athletic facility — provides the first indoor courts solely dedicated to pickleball in Columbus to give locals a new way to stay active this winter. With six indoor courts and five outdoor ones coming in the spring, Susan Weil, membership...
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic building
Although the appearance of the Short North has changed dramatically since 1924, certain locations like the Hubbard Bar and Grille have preserved the authenticity of the time period in a uniquely modern way. Opened in 2010, Hubbard Bar and Grille offers a constantly evolving menu of American cuisine to the...
Starbucks employees to unionize over work hours and conditions
Anger is brewing as staff members of the Starbucks location just across from the Ohio Union seek to unionize, unhappy with the current working conditions. According to a Nov. 7 letter written to Starbucks President and interim CEO Howard Schultz, staff members at the Starbucks location at 1784 N. High St. — many of whom are Ohio State students who need to work for their education— feel the working conditions are unsustainable. They demanded union recognition and election to unionize.
