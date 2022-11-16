ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend set

The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball looks to extend its Big Ten Championship hopes this weekend at Maryland Friday and home against Indiana on Sunday. The Buckeyes (19-5, 15-1 Big Ten) enter the weekend on a 14-match winning streak, after beating No. 4 Nebraska in four sets on Sunday at Covelli Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponent

Next week’s rivalry showdown is creeping on the minds of the Buckeyes, but they’re not forgetting about their most recent trip to College Park, Maryland, either. No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) plays Maryland in its return to Capital One Field for the first time since holding onto a 52-51 overtime victory during the 2018 season. Head coach Ryan Day recalled the four-plus quarter battle that saw late quarterback Dwayne Haskins throw for three touchdowns while running for three more against a Terrapins team that fired its head coach earlier in the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against Michigan

Picture the scene: Ohio State trailing by four with just over two minutes to play in regulation. The Buckeyes just got the ball back and must go the length of the field to win the game. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud does what he’s done all year — with the exception against Northwestern — leading a heroic drive as a game-winning touchdown pass cements Ohio State as Big Ten East champions.
Lantern

A dominant decade: 'The Game’s' horseshoe history

It’s been nearly four years since the Buckeyes welcomed Michigan to Ohio Stadium. In 2020, “The Game” was canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the Michigan program during the week leading up to the matchup. Nonetheless, the ‘Shoe has proved a fortress for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest Thursday

Ohio State’s road to the College Cup begins Thursday. With the No. 16 Buckeyes (10-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, head coach Brian Maisonneuve and his team seek to capitalize off the near-complete roster. In particular, freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home series

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is set to host the Bemidji State Beavers in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association home series matchup beginning Friday. The Buckeyes (10-1-1) return to the ice following the season’s first bye week as they face off against Bemidji State (3-10-1) just a month after their initial clash. The teams last battled Oct. 16 when the Buckeyes traveled to the Sanford Center and swept the Beavers in a conference series.
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led all players with 20 points as Ohio State overcame a poor shooting performance to defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43 Wednesday at Value City Arena. Alongside Sensabaugh’s performance, junior forward Zed Key recorded his third-straight double-double to begin the season — the first Ohio State player to...
Lantern

Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levels

Pickle & Chill — a new entertainment and athletic facility — provides the first indoor courts solely dedicated to pickleball in Columbus to give locals a new way to stay active this winter. With six indoor courts and five outdoor ones coming in the spring, Susan Weil, membership...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Starbucks employees to unionize over work hours and conditions

Anger is brewing as staff members of the Starbucks location just across from the Ohio Union seek to unionize, unhappy with the current working conditions. According to a Nov. 7 letter written to Starbucks President and interim CEO Howard Schultz, staff members at the Starbucks location at 1784 N. High St. — many of whom are Ohio State students who need to work for their education— feel the working conditions are unsustainable. They demanded union recognition and election to unionize.

