Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around. 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest. winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s....

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO