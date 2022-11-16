Read full article on original website
SFGate
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
Flavored tobacco products to be banned in California very soon
California retailers who sell flavored tobacco products once the ban takes effect will be subject to $250 fines for each infraction.
SFGate
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
SFGate
Governor Newsom, Officials Tout Lessened Impacts Of This Years' Wildfires In North Bay
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Napa County Thursday with elected officials and representatives from Cal Fire to give an overview of the state's fire response and mitigation efforts for 2022 and to thank the men and women from agencies that battle wildfires. Though fire basics such as budget numbers...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
