No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
BUFFALO, NY
Troy visits Montana after Moody's 22-point showing

Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Troy Trojans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana's 62-51 win over the Merrimack Warriors. Montana went 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
MISSOULA, MT
NO. 19 ILLINOIS 79, NO. 8 UCLA 70

Percentages: FG .375, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Singleton 4-7, Campbell 4-9, Jaquez 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bona 2, Nwuba). Turnovers: 15 (Campbell 5, Bailey 3, Jaquez 3, J.Clark 2, Andrews, Singleton). Steals: 10 (Campbell 3, Jaquez 3, Bailey 2, Bona,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51

Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Denver 70, Idaho St. 69

DENVER (3-1) Corbett 2-7 3-3 7, Kisunas 3-3 0-0 6, Bruner 3-10 2-2 10, Mullins 2-6 0-2 4, Smith 6-11 9-9 21, Tainamo 4-6 2-2 11, Lukic 3-5 2-4 9, Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Muller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-22 70. IDAHO ST. (1-3) Lee...
DENVER, CO
STANFORD 80, CAL POLY 43

Percentages: FG .279, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haller). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3, Penn-Johnson 3, Pierce 3, Prukop 2, Stevenson...
STANFORD, CA
Friday's Sports In Brief

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists...
ARIZONA STATE
Utah 134, Phoenix 133

Percentages: FG .521, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Craig 3-5, Payne 2-4, Lee 2-5, Booker 2-9, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ayton 3, Bridges 3). Turnovers: 14 (Payne 4, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Booker,...
UTAH STATE
UNC ASHEVILLE 72, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 64

Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pember 3-5, Jones 3-9, Stephney 2-3, Abee 2-4, Battle 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Burgess 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pember 6, McMullen). Turnovers: 13 (Pember 5, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Abee, Battle, Stephney). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74

Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
MORGAN STATE 73, UTAH VALLEY 72, OT

Percentages: FG .345, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ceaser 2-6, Darthard 1-5, Woodbury 1-6, McClanahan 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Nield 0-2, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bandaogo 5, Ceaser 2, Fuller, Potter). Turnovers: 18 (Harmon 4, Woodbury 4, Darthard 3, Nield 3, McClanahan 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CENTRAL ARKANSAS 90, RIDER 85

Percentages: FG .528, FT .719. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Olowokere 3-5, Hunter 3-6, Klintman 2-4, Cooper 2-5, Kirsipuu 1-2, Daughtery 0-1, Kayouloud 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bounds, Olowokere). Turnovers: 15 (Cato 4, Olowokere 4, Cooper 2, Bounds, Hunter, Kayouloud, Kirsipuu, Klintman). Steals: 8 (Kayouloud...
ARKANSAS STATE
UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68

Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
HIGH POINT, NC
No. 18 Arizona 87, Loyola Marymount 51

ARIZONA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Martinez 2-3, Reese 1-2, Loville 1-2, Conner 1-4, Pueyo 1-1, Fields 0-1, Gilbert 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Nnaji 2, Reese 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hylton 4, Reese 2, Gilbert 2, Fields 1, Pellington 1) Steals: 12 (Gilbert 3, Pueyo 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Today in Sports History-Pele scores his 1,000th goal

1934 — Busher Jackson scores four third-period goals to power the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Eagles. 1960 — Jerry Norton of St. Louis intercepts four passes to send past the Washington Redskins 26-14. 1969 — Brazilian soccer legend scores his 1,000th...
KANSAS STATE

