BIRMINGHAM — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Blue Advantage Plan received a 4.5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). “We are honored to receive this recognition and extremely proud to achieve these outstanding results,” said Dr. Dow Briggs, executive vice president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “It is our ongoing mission to provide our members with exceptional service and access to quality, affordable health care. We are very grateful for the collaborative relationships we have with our provider partners. They take excellent care of our members, resulting in the best possible health outcomes.”

