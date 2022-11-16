Read full article on original website
WSFA
Doctor recommends Alabamians should get their flu shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hospitals and doctors’ offices are not just seeing cases of the flu, but multiple other sicknesses aiding a tridemic that is currently infecting Alabamians. “You know, it’s a lot of burdens sometimes on our hospitals and we have a lot of hospitals that are overrun...
wtvy.com
Alabama’s significant flu activity continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many states across the nation continue to suffer with high amounts of influenza cases and Alabama is one of them. The Alabama Department of Public Health Influenza surveillance map shows the flu activity in the state from the week of November 6th through the 12th. The state is painted blue showing each district detecting significant flu activity.
wvtm13.com
Flu impacting schools in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is hitting hard and early for many across the state of Alabama, especially schools here in central Alabama. From students to staff members, everyone caught the flu early this year. Right now, they're trying to keep those numbers down. Custodians are cleaning tables and...
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson. Nurses with the...
Study: Alabama 49th worst state for nurses in the nation
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Nurses in the state of Alabama are under continued stress and the winter months bring upon longer hours and more civilians to care for with an uptick in flu activity. A report by WalletHub, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on which has the most “opportunity and […]
Alabama medical marijuana program taking first steps
(The Center Square) – The medical marijuana market in Alabama is inching toward reality. With the April passage of Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, in April, a medical marijuana market will be created and will focus on providing civil and criminal protections to patients who have qualifying conditions. Melson is also a doctor and small business owner. The bill also creates the Medical Cannabis Commission, which...
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
apr.org
Largest no-kill dog shelter opens in Alabama
Alabama is now the home of the biggest no-kill dog rescue facility in the nation. The new Big Dog Ranch Rescue Facility used to be a holding facility for racing Greyhounds. The 100-acre facility is predicted to be able to save 10,000 dogs per year once it’s fully remodeled. The three buildings are already full with a waitlist of over 300 dogs.
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
opelikaobserver.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Blue Advantage Plan Receives Distinguished Rating
BIRMINGHAM — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Blue Advantage Plan received a 4.5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). “We are honored to receive this recognition and extremely proud to achieve these outstanding results,” said Dr. Dow Briggs, executive vice president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “It is our ongoing mission to provide our members with exceptional service and access to quality, affordable health care. We are very grateful for the collaborative relationships we have with our provider partners. They take excellent care of our members, resulting in the best possible health outcomes.”
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Star ID - the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly on Planes
Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Alabama residents could get $400 each as relief payments: Check your eligibility
Let's take a look at the details of relief payments. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current annual inflation rate is 8.5 percent. So many Alabama residents or consumers are struggling for their survival.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for frost and freezing temperatures, tracking a system that could bring clouds and a few showers to south Alabama this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky has cleared, and temperatures have fallen into the freezing range to the north. Plan for frost and freezing temperatures to start the day on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s. We will have a sunny sky, with a chilly north-northwest wind. The freezing temperatures will return Thursday night, with lows in the 20s area wide.
