Republican Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The final round of Douglas County ballot counts released Friday afternoon unveiled a winner by the slimmest of margins. Ballot counts indicate that Republican Aaron Hanson will defeat Democrat Greg Gonzalez by just over 1,100 votes. Ballot counts released just after midnight on Nov. 9,...
New city position to combat homelessness funded by ARPA funds
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The City of Omaha has a new position to combat homelessness, and it will be funded by ARPA funds for the first two years, according to a press release from the city. The position of Homeless Services Coordinator will be filled by Tamara Dwyer who...
Inmate escapes from Community Corrections Center
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) escaped today, according to authorities at the CCC-O. Robert Moss, 38, left the facility without authorization. Moss's electronic monitoring device was removed and located by staff near a shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. When they...
Food For Thought: Cajun cooking in Omaha
Sitting in a strip mall in central Omaha is a restaurant serving up the rich cuisine of the Louisiana Bayou. The Acadian Grille specializes in Cajun cooking. To explain the name of the restaurant, we need to have a quick history lesson. Acadians were French settlers in eastern Canada. In...
Council Bluffs Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa, and more!
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs' Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa Claus, and more on Friday, November 18 in Bayliss Park, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. The festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a lighting ceremony. Other things to...
UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting south of Fontenelle Park
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - According to Omaha police, one person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. UPDATE 11/17/22: The victim has been identified as Sincere Brooks, 19. Details are limited at this time, but FOX42 News has learned the shooting happened around 3:00 P.M. in an area a little...
Local farmer shares why Christmas tree prices are up this year
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nordstrom's Family Farm has been creating Christmas memories for many Nebraska families since 1970. This year those visiting the farm might see a slight price difference. “ I didn’t have much choice if I wanted to stay in business. I needed to raise my prices as well,”...
New zoo president talks conservation, finishing projects
OMAHA, Neb.—On Friday, media got to meet the new president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla, who came over from the St. Louis Zoo got a formal introduction from the man whose shoes he’s filling, Dennis Pate. Padilla is a veterinarian, and also...
Mama's Attic museum is looking to provide in depth experience of African American culture
(Omaha,Neb.) — Mama's Attic is a museum that was founded in 2020. It looks to provide a learning experience about Black history for those who come. “I do the tours as if you’re coming into my mom’s house. She was like a walking Black history lesson,” said LaVon Stennis Williams, founder of Mama's Attic.
Local union boxers prepare to lace up, square off for community benefit
OMAHA, Neb.—It will be Teamster David Peters’ first time in a boxing match, and he says he’s been training for two-and-a-half months. "I feel pretty confident in myself and my boxing," Peters said. "I don't put out predictions, but of course, I believe I'm going to come out winning."
BBB warns of online scams as the holiday season approaches
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of online scams as the holiday season quickly approaches, according to a press release from teh company. It is important for people to be mindful when it comes to shopping online especially with social media scrolling. In 2021, BBB...
Here's a holiday that's good enough to eat: National Fast Food Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Fast Food Day is November 16, and it celebrates the easy and quick dine-in, drive-in, and take-out meals, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Fast food is classified as any meal that has a low preparation time and is served in a package. Walter Anderson sold hamburgers...
Creighton men's soccer scores two goals in final minutes to advance in NCAA College Cup
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's soccer team scored two goals in the final eight minutes of it's first round matchup against Missouri State to advance to the second round of the NCAA College Cup by a final score of 2-1. The Bears got on the board first just...
