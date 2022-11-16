ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox42kptm.com

Republican Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The final round of Douglas County ballot counts released Friday afternoon unveiled a winner by the slimmest of margins. Ballot counts indicate that Republican Aaron Hanson will defeat Democrat Greg Gonzalez by just over 1,100 votes. Ballot counts released just after midnight on Nov. 9,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

New city position to combat homelessness funded by ARPA funds

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The City of Omaha has a new position to combat homelessness, and it will be funded by ARPA funds for the first two years, according to a press release from the city. The position of Homeless Services Coordinator will be filled by Tamara Dwyer who...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Inmate escapes from Community Corrections Center

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) escaped today, according to authorities at the CCC-O. Robert Moss, 38, left the facility without authorization. Moss's electronic monitoring device was removed and located by staff near a shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. When they...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: Cajun cooking in Omaha

Sitting in a strip mall in central Omaha is a restaurant serving up the rich cuisine of the Louisiana Bayou. The Acadian Grille specializes in Cajun cooking. To explain the name of the restaurant, we need to have a quick history lesson. Acadians were French settlers in eastern Canada. In...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting south of Fontenelle Park

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - According to Omaha police, one person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. UPDATE 11/17/22: The victim has been identified as Sincere Brooks, 19. Details are limited at this time, but FOX42 News has learned the shooting happened around 3:00 P.M. in an area a little...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local farmer shares why Christmas tree prices are up this year

(Omaha,Neb.) — Nordstrom's Family Farm has been creating Christmas memories for many Nebraska families since 1970. This year those visiting the farm might see a slight price difference. “ I didn’t have much choice if I wanted to stay in business. I needed to raise my prices as well,”...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

New zoo president talks conservation, finishing projects

OMAHA, Neb.—On Friday, media got to meet the new president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla, who came over from the St. Louis Zoo got a formal introduction from the man whose shoes he’s filling, Dennis Pate. Padilla is a veterinarian, and also...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local union boxers prepare to lace up, square off for community benefit

OMAHA, Neb.—It will be Teamster David Peters’ first time in a boxing match, and he says he’s been training for two-and-a-half months. "I feel pretty confident in myself and my boxing," Peters said. "I don't put out predictions, but of course, I believe I'm going to come out winning."
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

BBB warns of online scams as the holiday season approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of online scams as the holiday season quickly approaches, according to a press release from teh company. It is important for people to be mindful when it comes to shopping online especially with social media scrolling. In 2021, BBB...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Here's a holiday that's good enough to eat: National Fast Food Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Fast Food Day is November 16, and it celebrates the easy and quick dine-in, drive-in, and take-out meals, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Fast food is classified as any meal that has a low preparation time and is served in a package. Walter Anderson sold hamburgers...
OMAHA, NE

