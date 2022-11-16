SAGINAW, Mich. - Last season, the Merrill football team was confident they could make a deep run in the playoffs. But it wouldn't come to fruition as the Vandals missed the postseason by 0.1 points in the rankings. Fast forward to his year and they have ran the table, which included a gutsy, come-from-behind road win over Munising in the state semi-finals.

MERRILL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO