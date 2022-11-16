Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Sally Beauty to close 350 stores across US
FLINT, Mich. — Sally Beauty plans to close 350 stores across the US, most closing December 2022. Sally Beauty also plans to close two distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania, and will transfer the volumes to larger distribution centers, effective December 2022. "We will enhance our customer centricity, including...
nbc25news.com
Rising RSV cases are not only affecting hospitals, but child care centers as well
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — RSV cases continue to rise across mid-Michigan. This is affecting not only hospitals but child care centers, as well. One local child care center spoke with Mid- Michigan Now's Chloe Godbold about what they are doing differently to keep staff and children safe. The owner...
nbc25news.com
Oakland County man wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich., - An Oakland County man feels “extremely blessed” after winning $2 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show. 71-year-old Walt Belcher won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Belcher...
nbc25news.com
Mott CC, Delta College split basketball doubleheader
FLINT, Mich. - Erryn Williams and Desiree Jackson combined to score 44 points as the Delta College women's basketball team defeated Mott Community College 79-50 Wednesday night at Ballenger Fieldhouse. And in the men's game, Flint native Mehki Ellison led all scores with 21 points as the Bears knocked off...
nbc25news.com
Merrill football gets set for first-ever appearance in the state title game
SAGINAW, Mich. - Last season, the Merrill football team was confident they could make a deep run in the playoffs. But it wouldn't come to fruition as the Vandals missed the postseason by 0.1 points in the rankings. Fast forward to his year and they have ran the table, which included a gutsy, come-from-behind road win over Munising in the state semi-finals.
