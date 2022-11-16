Read full article on original website
High school girls basketball: Parkway picks up win on Day 3 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic
The host Parkway Lady Panthers defeated LaGrange 52-29 Friday night in the final game of Day 3 of the Battle of the Hardwood Classic. The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter then Parkway took control in the second, outscoring the Lady Gators 12-2 for a 27-17 halftime lead.
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins
Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline post victories on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Haughton wins Saline tournament opener
The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won Thursday on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Benton fell behind Woodlawn 10-2 then did not allow another point en route to a 60-10 win. Airline won its third game in two days, defeating 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena 53-40.
High school soccer: Benton, Haughton boys win; Lady Bucs, Lady Tigers advance in Haughton tournament
The Benton Tigers won their first District 1-I game, routing Southwood 8-0 Thursday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In another boys match, Haughton improved to 2-0 with a 4-0 victory over Minden at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Preston Crownover, Chase Clutter scored three...
High school boys basketball: Benton loses tight game in opener; Airline falls to Ruston
The Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings lost games Thursday night. In a season opener, Benton fell to Loyola College Prep 61-57 at home. Airline dropped to 1-1 with a 65-50 loss to Ruston on the road. At Benton, the Tigers rallied from a 38-29 halftime deficit, tying the game at...
High school football: Haughton rally comes up short against East St. John
With five minutes left in their non-select Division I playoff game against East St. John on Friday night, the No. 27 seed Haughton Buccaneers had a chance to pull off their second straight upset. After recovering a fumble, the Bucs were in business about 70 yards away from the end...
High school soccer: Parkway boys get first victory; Haughton girls tournament underway
The Parkway Panthers edged Evangel Christian 1-0 for their first victory of the season Wednesday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Nolan Dean scored the game’s lone goal. The Panthers improved to 1-1. In the opener of Haughton’s annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament, Bossier and Northwood...
High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night
The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
High school girls basketball: Airline wins twice on Day 1 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Plain Dealing gets first win
Airline won two games as the annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic got underway Wednesday at Parkway. The Lady Vikings defeated Delhi 71-39 in the event’s afternoon opener. They came back at 7 p.m. and defeated Homer 64-37. In a battle of parish teams, Plain Dealing picked up its...
College football: Share of SLC title on line as Demons face No. 5/7 UIW on Senior Day
NATCHITOCHES – Although the Northwestern State football team dropped its first Southland Conference game of the season a week ago, the same stakes are in place for the Demons’ regular-season finale. NSU still has a chance to clinch a share of its first Southland Conference championship since 2004...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
Bossier Schools Make Big Gains Across the Board in State Performance Scores
Bossier Schools received its 2021-22 report card today from the Louisiana Department of Education, the first official performance scores that reflect school letter grades since the pandemic, and it shows students throughout the district are making great strides and tremendous growth. As a result, the state ranked Bossier Schools as the seventh leading district in the state for earning an ‘A’ for student growth and 12th overall among all 65 reporting districts.
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter
NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. “We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll’s accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30
Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
