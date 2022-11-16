ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, college students across several states have seen a difference in what reproductive care their university plans to offer. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports on how one nationwide student-driven movement is helping to improve students' access to abortion and healthcare on campuses. Nov. 18, 2022.
