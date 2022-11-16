Read full article on original website
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
Senate same-sex marriage bill says people with 'diverse beliefs about the role of gender in marriage' are 'due proper respect'
Senators sought to gain Republican support by amending the bill, which sailed through the House in July. They say they're confident it will now pass.
Albany bishop accused of abuse has asked the pope to remove him from the priesthood
The retired bishop of Albany, New York, who has admitted to covering up for predator priests and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, has asked Pope Francis to remove him from the priesthood.
College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe
Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, college students across several states have seen a difference in what reproductive care their university plans to offer. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports on how one nationwide student-driven movement is helping to improve students' access to abortion and healthcare on campuses. Nov. 18, 2022.
