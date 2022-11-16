PITTSBURGH (AP)Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andujar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season. Pittsburgh...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO