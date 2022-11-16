Read full article on original website
Why Ndamukong Suh signed with Eagles over mom’s objection
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got off a flight at Philadelphia International Airport at 11 p.m. Thursday, looking forward to playing for the fifth team in his career. Being a free agent, Suh still had the itch to play this season but wanted to wait for the right opportunity.
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Eagles should replace Dallas Goedert with this underused wide receiver, and not a tight end
PHILADELPHIA − There is no one way to replace a tight end like Dallas Goedert. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made that clear Wednesday by saying, "to me, (Goedert's) having a top 3, top 5, top 2, whatever you want (to call it), top 1 tight end year. That stinks for us as a...
Eagles sign veteran nose tackle after being gashed last 2 games by the run
With the rushing defense a running joke and nose tackle Jordan Davis out two more games, the Eagles agreed to terms with 34-year-old run stopper Linval Joseph, who ran for a touchdown against them in 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the fourth stop for Joseph, who, four...
Matisse Thybulle Becomes Latest 76ers Player to Battle Setback
Matisse Thybulle's playing status moving forward remains in question.
NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury
Tyrese Maxey was on his way to having his best game in what’s been a tremendous season for him in Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. But early in the second half, the Philadelphia 76ers guard injured his left foot. The play happened as Maxey was driving to the hoop against Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge 76ers injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Kay Adams interviewed Shams Charania and boldly flirted with the NBA insider.
Eagles sign Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh to one-year deal
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been waiting in the wings, patiently figuring out what contending team makes the most sense for his services. With Week 11 of the NFL set to get going, Suh has made that decision. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the former No. 2 overall pick has agreed to a one-year deal with the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles.
Family at heart of college choices for Camden High School basketball stars
For DJ Wagner, it came down to family. The Camden High School senior basketball star announced his commitment to Kentucky on Monday, and at a ceremony celebrating him and fellow Division-I bound teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley (St. Louis) and Cornelius Robinson (Albany) on Wednesday, he explained the choice was about the environment and people in Lexington.
Five free-agent targets for Phillies
Despite already having a sizable payroll heading into 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies expect to be active this winter as they try to make their roster “championship-caliber.”. The Phillies had a shockingly good season in 2022. After 10 straight years hovering around .500 or lower, Philadelphia benefited in a big...
