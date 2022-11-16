Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Event Center 'is back on the market'
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Lewiston Event Center posted the following message on its Facebook page:. “News Release: The Lewiston event center is back on the market. Here’s another chance to purchase The Lewiston Event Center. Please reach out to Jim Carminati 716-553-6634 from Waterborne real estate. “We appreciate the...
SAA/EVI invests $92M in BNMC neighborhood through Pilgrim Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Connor Kenney understands the impact of Pilgrim Village, his company’s $92 million project on Michigan Avenue in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus neighborhood. “It is a generational project,” said Kenney, regional director for Miami-based SAA/EVI. SAA/EVI is building apartment buildings at the southwest corner...
firefighternation.com
$242K Potential Settlement for Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Fired Over Medical Marijuana Use
Deidre Williams – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Nov. 17—A Buffalo firefighter who was fired for his medical marijuana use is poised to receive a $242,000 settlement from the City of Buffalo. Scott Martin, a 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department, was fired from his job in February...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books. As of 7 p.m. Friday, 66 inches of snow had fallen in Orchard Park, New York since the start of the lake effect event.
Eminent Domain Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk
Eminent Domain Procedure Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk due to a need for a police station expansion
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
Three Major Highways Are Now Closed in Erie County
The Lake Effect Snowstorm Warning is currently in effect for Erie County, as over two feet of snow has already fallen in areas south of Buffalo, including South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and Orchard Park. There is still a travel ban for areas south of Buffalo, as the intense snowfall is...
South Buffalo blasted by lake effect
South Buffalo is getting pounded by heavy lake effect snows. Streets are impacted with many impassable, but work is underway to try and dig out.
NFTA bus service returning to areas outside travel ban
In Erie County, a lake-effect snow warning is in place.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
Tonawanda supervisor on snow: “We dodged a bullet”
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – As South Buffalo, the Southtowns and parts of the Southern Tier try to dig out from the winter storm, areas to the north of Buffalo have been left relatively unscathed, so far. Town of Tonawanda Joe Emminger said: “we dodged a bullet.” But, according to the forecast, the storm […]
Cheektowaga residents react to first snow of the season
Western New York residents saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Many of the snow hit the Southtowns hard, including Cheektowaga.
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
Outreach center for $1B Kensington Expressway project opened by NYSDOT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation says the scoping of concepts for the billion-dollar redevelopment of the Kensington Expressway is nearing its next phase. "We're going to narrow down the concepts and we're going to come up with the final couple that will carry through...
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
WNY makes last-minute preparations ahead of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now, Western New Yorkers are making final preparations ahead of the snow on its way. "Just being smart. That's all," Alex Smith said. "Getting some of the stuff to make it easier." Smith was just one of those stopping by Ed Young's Hardware in Williamsville,...
Children's Tylenol, other medicines are in short supply on WNY shelves
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stores in Western New York where children's Tylenol and Motrin would normally be sold were empty. 2 On Your Side went inside four area stores, including a pharmacy where over-the-counter children's pain and fever medications are sold. There were no infant and children's liquid acetaminophen and...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?
Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
Buffalo snowstorm: What are the latest snow totals around WNY?
This is a developing list, check back for updates as they become available.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0