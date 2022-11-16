ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

Lewiston Event Center 'is back on the market'

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Lewiston Event Center posted the following message on its Facebook page:. “News Release: The Lewiston event center is back on the market. Here’s another chance to purchase The Lewiston Event Center. Please reach out to Jim Carminati 716-553-6634 from Waterborne real estate. “We appreciate the...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

SAA/EVI invests $92M in BNMC neighborhood through Pilgrim Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Connor Kenney understands the impact of Pilgrim Village, his company’s $92 million project on Michigan Avenue in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus neighborhood. “It is a generational project,” said Kenney, regional director for Miami-based SAA/EVI. SAA/EVI is building apartment buildings at the southwest corner...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services

It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda supervisor on snow: “We dodged a bullet”

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – As South Buffalo, the Southtowns and parts of the Southern Tier try to dig out from the winter storm, areas to the north of Buffalo have been left relatively unscathed, so far. Town of Tonawanda Joe Emminger said: “we dodged a bullet.” But, according to the forecast, the storm […]
TONAWANDA, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY makes last-minute preparations ahead of snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now, Western New Yorkers are making final preparations ahead of the snow on its way. "Just being smart. That's all," Alex Smith said. "Getting some of the stuff to make it easier." Smith was just one of those stopping by Ed Young's Hardware in Williamsville,...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?

Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
BUFFALO, NY
