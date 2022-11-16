ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

NBC Sports

Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles

Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles’ Brandon Graham Speaks Out On Referees Blunders In Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their undefeated record on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, 32-21. The game ended with that score because the Eagles had a last-ditch effort that ended with Casey Toohill of the Commanders recovering a fumble in the end zone after some lateral attempts. There has...
