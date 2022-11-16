Read full article on original website
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Eagles sign veteran nose tackle after being gashed last 2 games by the run
With the rushing defense a running joke and nose tackle Jordan Davis out two more games, the Eagles agreed to terms with 34-year-old run stopper Linval Joseph, who ran for a touchdown against them in 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the fourth stop for Joseph, who, four...
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
Eagles Add a Second Pro Bowler in Last 2 Days
Well, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on finding an option to stop the run. On Wednesday, they signed former Viking and two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to their roster on a 1-year deal. Now on Thursday, the Eagles added a second Pro Bowler in the last two days.
Sixers reportedly gauging trade interest in two of their players
The Sixers have begun preliminary check-ins with rival teams to discuss who may or may not be available in trades, and Tobias Harris is among the players who have been discussed, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com provides more context on Charania’s minor rumor involving...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham Speaks Out On Referees Blunders In Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles lost their undefeated record on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, 32-21. The game ended with that score because the Eagles had a last-ditch effort that ended with Casey Toohill of the Commanders recovering a fumble in the end zone after some lateral attempts. There has...
