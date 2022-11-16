Read full article on original website
Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
Barr told PBS’s Margaret Hoover during an interview on "Firing Line" he thinks the DOJ has the evidence they would need to indict his former boss.
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.
