WRAL

Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot

CNN — Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty.
WRAL

Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'

CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."
WRAL

Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year

CNN — Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. "In the assessment of the Finnish...
WRAL

Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin

A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
The Associated Press

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
WRAL

Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

CNN — President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN. Biden is sitting down in person and virtually with the top executives of such companies as Ford, Kaiser Permanente...
WRAL

Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

CNN — More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine's power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country. Temperatures have plummeted in Ukraine this week, putting the country's power grid under extra...
WRAL

Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia

BERLIN — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several...
WRAL

Russia says it hopes for "positive outcome" on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks

CNN — Russia said it hopes for a "positive outcome" on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July,...
Reuters

What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

Early afternoon Saturday, Egypt as chair of the talks released a new proposal on the issue of loss and damage that calls for the creation of a new fund to help developing countries hit by climate disasters

