Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine are partly designed to exhaust Ukraine's supplies of air defenses, something Moscow hopes would allow its forces to achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.
Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot
CNN — Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty.
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'
CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."
Former detainees in liberated Kherson allege Russian brutality, torture under occupation
CNN — Oleksander's restless pale blue eyes speak as loudly as his words. He is on edge, and with good reason, as he returns to the jail in the newly liberated city of Kherson where he says Russian guards beat him daily. We pass cell blocks and rusting outdoor...
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
CNN — Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. "In the assessment of the Finnish...
Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin
A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress
CNN — President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN. Biden is sitting down in person and virtually with the top executives of such companies as Ford, Kaiser Permanente...
Fact check: Trump says he sent agents to stop Florida 'steal' and help DeSantis win
As he moves toward a comeback bid for the White House, former President Donald Trump lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, portraying him as disloyal for not stepping aside and forgoing his own presidential ambitions. During a gubernatorial debate this past October, DeSantis would not say whether he will...
Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet
CNN — More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine's power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country. Temperatures have plummeted in Ukraine this week, putting the country's power grid under extra...
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several...
Russia says it hopes for "positive outcome" on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
CNN — Russia said it hopes for a "positive outcome" on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July,...
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Early afternoon Saturday, Egypt as chair of the talks released a new proposal on the issue of loss and damage that calls for the creation of a new fund to help developing countries hit by climate disasters
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
CNN — With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing...
At least 21 dead after fire breaks out in Gaza residential building, says Interior Ministry
CNN — At least 21 people, including whole families and children, were killed when a fire broke out at a residential building in a refugee camp in northern Gaza on Thursday, according to Palestinian authorities in Gaza. The fire broke out in Jabaliya refugee camp, Gaza's Interior Ministry said....
IKEA suppliers allegedly used Belarus prisoners under forced labor conditions, report says
CNN — IKEA furniture was allegedly produced by prisoners in Belarus penal colonies under forced labor conditions, according to a new report by the French non-profit investigative journalism network Disclose. Disclose alleges that at least ten of IKEA's subcontractors in Belarus "had ties with penal colonies over the past...
