A Hopkins County teen was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after making a social media post authorities treated as a school threat Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022. “They need to know we’re not playing. This will not be allowed in any way in our schools. They need to know we’re going to address every threat immediately and take appropriate actions. If you make any kind of threat, gesture or anything else towards the children at any school in Hopkins County, we are going to come and get you.”

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO