Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
7 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Felony Warrants
At lease seven people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the last week, Nov. 10-17, 2022, according to sheriff’s office and arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Brantley stopped a GMC Box just before noon Nov. 16, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 138 for a traffic violation. A records check using the driver’s Texas ID card revealed a Dallas County warrant for the 42-year-old Dallas man’s arrest. Benny Ray Barber was taken into custody on the outstanding possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance charge. His two passengers were transported by another deputy to the sheriff’s office to call for a ride. The vehicle was towed.
Fruitvale Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge
4 Others Booked On Misdemeanor Intoxication Charges. A 38-year-old Fruitvale man was jailed on a felony DWI charge and four others were booked in on misdemeanor intoxication charges over the Nov. 11-13 weekend. SH 19 DWI Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver...
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report for Nov. 7-13, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 7-13, 2022, included:. Juanita Perez, 30 years of age, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, Possession of 1 Gram or More But Less Than 4 Grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
Hopkins County Records — Nov. 18, 2022
The following land deeds were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Leticia Beles Gonzalez and Vanessa Buenrostro to Clint Williams and Cydney Williams; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Danie Renae Garner to Robert Earl Garner Jr; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Joe Ricks to Andrew...
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement
Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
Brandy Lea Addicks, Joshua Lynn Daggs, Emma Jane Addicks
Funeral services for Brandy Lea Addicks, age 43, Joshua Lynn Daggs, age 33, and Emma Jane Addicks, age. 16, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service time.
Obituary – Anthony Wilson Maffia
A graveside service for Anthony Wilson Maffia, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Shane Carrington officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Maffia passed away on November 15, 2022, at his residence. Anthony...
Teen In Custody After Making A Social Media Post Authorities Treated As School Threat
A Hopkins County teen was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after making a social media post authorities treated as a school threat Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022. “They need to know we’re not playing. This will not be allowed in any way in our schools. They need to know we’re going to address every threat immediately and take appropriate actions. If you make any kind of threat, gesture or anything else towards the children at any school in Hopkins County, we are going to come and get you.”
Walk-Ins For Flu Shots Welcome From 1 to 3 Weekdays At CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. Schedule an appointment with your provider today at 903.885.3181. If your provider has seen you in the last six months, you may walk in for a flu shot weekdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Angelica Washington
Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
28 Grams Suspect Marijuana Extract Found During I-30 Traffic Stop
Yantis Woman Allegedly Approached Officers While Intoxicated, In Possession of Methamphetamine. Two women were arrested over the weekend on controlled substance charges. Officers reported finding more than 28 grams of suspected marijuana extract during and I-30 traffic stop Sunday night. A 35-year-old Yantis woman was caught with a bag of methamphetamine in her purse, according to sheriff’s reports.
Hopkins County Community Once Again Comes Through For United Way, Agencies It Helps
The Hopkins County community has once again come through for United Way and the 18 agencies it will help with funds from the 2022-2023 campaign. Hopkins County United Way officers and campaign workers extend heartfelt thanks to all for their contributions, which have helped make this another successful campaign year.
Nov. 8 Election Results For US, State and District Offices
Hopkins County voters selected the same candidates as the overall state, federal and district winners on Nov. 8, 2022. However, each victor won by more than 80% in Hopkins County, and all are Republicans. In Hopkins County, 12,212 voted in the District 4 United States Representative race, with 10,105 votes...
Bertrand (Bert) Jones
Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He was quick to help whenever he felt the need and never met a stranger. He belonged to Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
Robert “Dylan” Schepp
Robert Dylan Schepp ascended to Heaven on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas. A memorial service for Dylan, age 16, of Como, Texas, will be held at 1 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Bro. Mack McClain, Dr. Andrew Hodges, and Paul Ray Vititow officiating.
